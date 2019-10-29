

As a flotilla of tall ships and waka hourua sail into Whangārei as part of the Tuia 250 Voyage, they will be welcomed with a mass haka performed by school students lining the Onerahi foreshore.

Tuia 250 commemorates 250 years since the first onshore meetings between Māori and Pākehā, and also celebrates the voyaging heritage of Pacific people that led to the settlement of Aotearoa many generations before.

On Thursday the Tuia 250 flotilla - made up of two waka hourua from Aotearoa, three tall ships including the Endeavour replica from Australia, and a va'a tipaerua from Tahiti - will arrive in the region for Tuia 250 ki Taitokerau, a series of events, programmes and activities being held in the region as part of nationwide commemorations.

Ta Hekenukumai Puhipi and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern during the master waka builder's investiture ceremony early this year. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Tuia 250 ki Taitokerau, being organised by the Te Au Mārie Trust, also honours and pays tribute to the late Ta Hekenukumai Puhipi, a master waka carver who was a leader in the revival of waka building and celestial navigation in Aotearoa and the Pacific.

Here is what is happening around Northland

Whangārei

THURSDAY

• Tuia 250 flotilla arrives in Whangārei

FRIDAY

• 10am-11am - Primary school students line Onerahi Foreshore to perform haka powhiri as the flotilla sails up the channel from Whangārei Heads.

SATURDAY

• 8am - Regional waka receive and escort the waka hourua in the flotilla on the Hātea into Hihiaua.

• 10am-11.30am - Mass haka pōwhiri at Hihiaua Peninsula.

• 11.30am - Live On-Stage Entertainment at Hihiaua Peninsula including kapa haka and performances by Kawiti Waetford, Neopolitan, Ardijah and Troy Kingi.

• 10am-3pm - Tuia Mātauranga interactive experience at Hihiaua Cultural Centre features digital interactive displays.

• 10am-3pm - Stardome interactive experience at Te Kāpehū Whetū gym.

• 1pm-4pm - Rātā Ahurei Tārai Waka: International Waka Symposium, waka on display at Whare Waka, Hihiaua Cultural Centre.

• 7pm-9pm - Tohunga Talks symposium with flotilla crew members and rātā carvers at Hihiaua Cultural Centre. Koha entry.

• 6pm-9pm - Whangārei Lions Fireworks Spectacular at Semenoff Stadium,

Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• 10am-3pm - Open Flotilla Day at Port Nikau.

• 10am-3pm - Tuia Mātauranga interactive experience at Port Nikau features digital interactive displays.

The replica Endeavour, part of the Tuia 250 flotilla, arriving into Auckland last week. Photo / File

Bay of Islands

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 6

• Flotilla anchor, story telling - Mimiwhangata.

• Flotilla anchor, story telling - Whangamumu.

• 9.30am - Rātā official waka launch at Haratu Kororāreka Marae.

• 10am-3pm - Rātā waka on display at Haratu Kororāreka Marae.

• 10am-3pm - Stardome interactive experience at Parish Hall Russell.

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 7

• 10am-3pm - Rātā waka on display at Haratu Kororāreka Marae.

• 10am-3pm - Stardome interactive experience at Parish Hall Russell.

• Flotilla in harbour - Pēwhairangi.

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

• 9.30am-11.30am - Pōwhiri - Te Tii marae, Waitangi.

• 12.30pm-2pm - Te Tou Rangatira - story telling at Waitangi Marae.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 9

• 10am-3pm - Rātā waka on display at Haratu Kororāreka Marae.

• 9am-4pm - Arts and Crafts Market at Russell Town Hall.

• 10am-4pm - Stardome & Tuia Mātauranga interactive experience at Waitangi Sports Grounds.

• 10am-4pm - Whānau Day - markets, music and more at Waitangi Sports Grounds.

• 10am-3pm - Open Flotilla Day - waka and va'a hourua at Waitangi Beach, Heritage Ships at Opua Wharf.

SUNDAY, NOVEMBER 10

• 10am-3pm - Rātā waka on display at Haratu Kororāreka Marae.

• 9am-4pm - Arts and Crafts Market at Russell Town Hall.

• 12pm - Tuia 250 Yacht Race - Start and finish at Russell Wharf.

• 10am-3pm - Open Flotilla Day - waka and va'a hourua at Waitangi Beach, Heritage Ships at Opua Wharf.

• 10am-3pm - Tuia Mātauranga interactive experience in the Opua Cruise Club carpark.

• 10am-3pm - Stardome interactive experience at Opua Community Hall.

Hokianga

• Thursday, October 31 - 9am-4pm - Tuia Mātauranga interactive experience - carpark behind the Opononi.

I-Site and the Landing Cafe.

• Friday, November 1 to November 3 - 10am-4pm - Toi Box local Artists - Toi Box Opononi I-Site carpark

• Wednesday, November 13 - 10am - Hokianga Harbour activities

For more information visit www.facebook.com/Tuia250kiTaitokerau