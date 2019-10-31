Artists all over Kerikeri threw open their doors during Labour weekend, offering art lovers a rare chance to see artists at work in their own studios and buy directly from the creators.

The sixth annual Kerikeri Open Art Studios Art Trail (Koast) featured 63 artists working in glass, painting, photography, fibre, wood, sculpture, leather, jewellery, copper and even kaleidoscopes.

While most stops along the trail were at home studios, a few were in collective hubs including one, at Kingston House, for guest artists from outside Kerikeri.

Koast chairman Jonathan Foley, who sculpts in Carrara marble, said visitor numbers were up about 50 per cent on the previous year, boosted by a publicity drive in Whangārei and Auckland.

Advertisement

"On Saturday the town was alive with people driving around looking for art. It's been way busier than last year with a lot more informed art lovers.''

Foley said a conservative estimate for this year's turnout was 4000 people.

Kerikeri textile artist Ilse Seidel, with a felt bowl, and partner Alex Reid holding one of Seidel's Seven Sisters. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Watercolour artist Judi Soutar with a painting of a tumble-down house near Mitimiti, North Hokianga. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Photographer Charlie Smith with Billie and an image from Lake Titicaca, Peru. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Woodturner Jack Armstrong at work on the lathe in his "Yankee Turner" workshop. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri ceramic artist Jane Shaw works on a tea caddie. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Kerikeri ceramic artist Nicky Houghton with her "disco fish". Photo / Peter de Graaf

Koast chairman and sculptor Jonathan Foley works on a piece of Carrara marble. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Guest artist Di West from Opua with a cast bronze bilby (a small Australian marsupial) called Dreamtime. Photo / Peter de Graaf