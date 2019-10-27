Whangārei Intermediate School turned into a haunted house on Saturday with children dressing up in scary Halloween costumes.
Witches, zombies, walking mummies and blood-sucking vampires went for trick or treat ventures around the school and joined the Monster Mash Disco for some fun.
The Halloween event was organised by a Kensington whānau who wanted to offer a safe environment for the kids to celebrate the spookiest day of the year.
Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went trick or treating together with the children and captured the scariest moments.
