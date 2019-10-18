

Russell's recently refurbished Duke of Marlborough Hotel has won the people's choice award in the 2019 Hospitality New Zealand Awards for Excellence. The winners were announced in Napier on Thursday evening at a dinner with more than 300 attendees from around the country. This year's supreme winner was Tantalus Estate on Waiheke Island. It's not the first time the Duke has won a Hospitality New Zealand award — in 2012 it was named the nation's best country pub.

Lifeguards to go on patrol

Surf lifeguards will start patrolling Northland's surf beaches from Labour Weekend. Six Northland beaches - Whangārei Heads, Ruakākā, Waipū Cove, Baylys Beach, Mangawhai Heads and Ahipara - will be patrolled by lifeguards from Surf Life Saving New Zealand this season, which runs until next Easter. Last season, Water Safe New Zealand counted eight fatalities and 18 hospitalisations in water-related accidents in the region. Fatality rates average some eight to nine deaths a year over the past 10 years. Northland region ranks third highest after Auckland and Bay of Plenty.

Monthly Clean Up on again

The Love Whangārei Monthly Clean Up will be cleaning up Tikipunga tomorrow from 10am. The tidy crew will meet by Countdown at the Paramount Plaza. The clean-up is in support of Tikipunga Kindergarten who plan to run a nature program in the bush behind the library. This area is known to have lots of broken glass and food packaging. Come along and make a difference. Gear provided. Find out more at force.org.nz.

Whanau Feud

Far North Whanau Feud kicks off at Te Ahu in Kaitaia on Sunday, the doors opening at 3pm, with a $1000 prize from Pak'nSave, and more, to be won. Organised by Shine on Kaitaia and Whiria te Muka, the event will be hosted by Te Ikanui Kingi-Waiaua, admission by gold coin.

Advertisement

Pink Loop Walk at basin

The Whangārei Town Basin will be in the pink tomorrow the fourth annual Pink Loop Walk returning to raise funds for the Breast Cancer Support Northland Trust. Event initiator and organiser Melanie Waldron said Sunday's walk is a fun event for everybody to come along and to support people in Northland with breast cancer. The Pink Loop Walk starts tomorrow, at 9am on the Canopy Bridge in Whangarei. There will be entertainment and food, and participants are encouraged to wear pink and bright costumes. Register at breastcancernorthland.co.nz or from 9am on Sunday at the Canopy Bridge.

Te Tai Tokerau Innovation Event

Northland Inc is offering a golden opportunity to the business owners of tomorrow to catch the wave of optimism spreading through the region. The free Te Tai Tokerau Innovation Event – sponsored and facilitated by Northland's economic development agency – will take place on October 24, opening its doors for a 6pm start at Cornerstone in Kerikeri. "We want Northland to come and fill the room," said Jiveen MacGillivray, Growth Advisor and Innovation Specialist at Northland Inc. "We are looking to attract two types of people: business owners who are keen to innovate for the first time, and businesses who are used to doing research and development [R&D] but want to level up, to do more, to break new ground or start exporting, for instance."

Reggae band to tour

Kiwi reggae act House Of Shem will kick off a 12-date national tour with two shows in Northland next week. To celebrate the release the singles "Overtime" and "Te Whetu Marama" House of Shem starts its "Overtime NZ Tour" at the Ruakākā on October 25 and Tikipunga Tavern the following night.