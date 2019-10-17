Lucky Lotto ticket

The big Powerball wins didn't come to Northland, but one ticket sold in the region was among 39 nationally that each won more than $15,000 on Lotto Second Division on Wednesday night. The ticket, sold at New World Kerikeri, won its holder $15,232. Two Powerball players from Auckland won $19.1 million in Wednesday night's draw.

Osteoarthritis talk

A world-renowned rheumatology clinical researcher is giving a talk in Whangārei as part of similar engagements throughout New Zealand. Professor David Hunter will be presenting on the social and economic impact of osteoarthritis, approaches to improving management and treatment, and how a reduction in surgical wait lists for joint replacement was achieved in New South Wales. He will speak at the Mahitahi Hauora on Rust Ave from 4pm to 5pm on November 29.

Twilight cricket

Starting this evening a series of weekly cricket matches will take place at Kaikohe's Lindvart Park with an open invitation to anyone who wants to join in. The games will start at 6pm and run until about 8pm every Friday for the next eight weeks, except Labour weekend. Senior Sergeant Pat Davis, of Northland police, said the aim was ''get the community out, meet one another, get active and participate in a fun event''. Teams would consist of about six to eight players, depending on turnout, and be open to everyone from novices to the odd former Northland rep. The series is backed by organisations such as Touch NZ, Northland Cricket, Sport Northland, Sportsville, ACC and police.

Ngapuhi welcomes paddlers

Ngapuhi is inviting paddlers from around the country to take part in its hosting of Tuia 250 at Waitangi over November 6-8. The iwi said it had an obligation to extend its hospitality to the waka hourua, ships and other visitors to its shores, and anyone who would like to take part was invited to contact Robby Whiu on 021 150 9267.

Clarification

In a story about the DHB election results on Tuesday we said that Ki A Ora Ngatiwai is a Māori mental health provider, it is a Māori health provider, delivering Primary Health Care from Te Rawhiti in the north, through to the Bream Bay in the south.