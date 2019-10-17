

A Whangārei veteran is dedicated to helping returned servicemen and women with a 12-hour running challenge that is raising funds to support charity No Duff.

Probation officer Simon Namana will run the 4.2km Loop Walk continuously for 12 hours on November 17 to raise money for the charitable trust which offers help to the services community.

No Duff provides immediate support through a nationwide group of volunteers – a peer community of veterans.

It recently had to cut back its 24-hour service to three hours a day, because it couldn't secure enough funding from the Government.

Namana, who had served for the NZ Defence Forces in Bosnia and Herzegovina, is part of the volunteer team and sees the urgent need for support services.

"No Duff contacts us when they are worried about someone or received a call, and the volunteers then go out to help that person," Namana said.

"Sometimes, all they need is a hug, a beer, or someone to talk to. Talking to someone who also served might be all it takes to help."

Simon Namana running the Loop at the Whangārei half marathon 2019. Photo / Jason Milich, Action Images

After stabilising the immediate situation, No Duff either provides ongoing support or works with partner agencies who offer long-term assistance.

In the past year, the charity helped 107 veterans around the country, including one callout that Namana responded to.

He says No Duff, which registered as a charity in 2017, had filled a gap with providing immediate help – a role that no other organisation had filled.

"No Duff is a military term used during training to alert of a real emergency situation occurring," Namana explained.

"The situation for some of our veterans is real and happening right now. A No Duff has been called."

Namana joined the New Zealand infantry at age 18 and was deployed to Bosnia in 1994 for six months when he was 24.

After his service, Namana spent more time overseas – including six years in Iraq – before he returned to New Zealand to become a Corrections officer in Kaikohe.

Only four months ago, he started a new position as a probation officer in Whangārei.

Namana says running was an important part of his life and a good way to combat anxiety and depression, which is why he chose it as his fundraising challenge for No Duff.

"It clears the mind – my thoughts usually just float around – and your body feels good afterwards," he said.

Simon Namana served in the NZ Defence Forces in Bosnia in 1994. Photo / John Stone

Namana has made wider connections and new friends through running. He has completed three marathons and will join the Auckland Marathon this weekend in preparation for the big run in November.

He estimates he runs an average of 9km an hour which will push his charity run to more than 100km.

Additionally, Namana promises to run up Mount Parihaka for every $1000 donated.

"I want to invite others to join me on the run, for one loop or however long they want to."

Namana will start running on November 17 at 6am, finishing at 6pm. Visit givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/veteran-crisis-support-with-no-duff-charitable.