The Poor Knights Marine Reserve is internationally renowned for its beautiful marine life.

Tomorrow the underwater world of the reserve will be on show at Experiencing Marine Reserves' first community snorkel day to the Poor Knights.

The group has teaming up with Dive! Tutukaka to provide a family-friendly day at the Poor Knights Marine Reserve on the boat Perfect Day.

If you've ever wondered what it's like to snorkel in one of the top 10 dive sites in NZ you should join Experiencing Marine Reserves for a snorkel with its experienced guides and get free mask, snorkel, fins and wetsuit hire.

Tickets are from $150 for adults and $70 for children (under 15) + a booking fee. It's billed as safe fun for the whole whānau.

It's leaving from Dive! Tutukaka, 3/5 Rona Place, Tutukaka, from 11am and returning around 4pm. The back-up date is Sunday.

While the vessel Perfect Day leaves from the Tutukaka Marina at 11am, people need to arrive at the shop at Dive! Tutukaka by 10.15am at the latest.

There will be snorkelling, kayaking and paddleboarding at the Poor Knights Islands

What to bring: Togs, towel, sunhat, camera, warm clothes, raincoat, water bottles, a picnic lunch.

People can also make donations to make future events possible.

The snorkelling is suitable for children aged 5 and above.

This event is sponsored by Dive Tutukaka and run with the assistance of The Bobby Stafford-Bush Foundation.

Tickets are non-refundable - If you are late and miss the boat unfortunately there are no refunds.

Tickets are available at eventbrite.co.nz .