A short film shot entirely in the Far North is a finalist in the Oaxaca Film Festival, which began in the Mexican city of the same name on Friday. Midriff, a 20-minute comedy filmed in Kerikeri and the South Hokianga, directed by Harley Alexander, has made its mark in the developed market projects category for international short films available for immediate commercial distribution or to be expanded into bigger projects such as feature films. The Oaxaca FilmFest attracts up to 10,000 entries every year, with this year's winners to be announced this week.

Illegal radio plea entered

A Northland man has pleaded not guilty to having a prohibited two-way radio. Zeke James Lowe, 41, an electrician of Puwera, entered a not guilty plea to the charge of possession of a Baofeng UV-SRPLUS two-way radio, which is prohibited. Lowe appeared via an audio visual link before Judge Greg Davis who was sitting in Whangarei District Court. The charge is punishable by a fine only. The charge was laid by the Ministry of Business Innovation and Employment. Lowe was remanded until November 20. He is in custody on unrelated drug matters.

Police dog case delayed

A man charged with stabbing a police dog is yet to have a date set for his trial. Adam Tipene, a 30-year forestry worker from Onerahi, was scheduled as a reserve trial in the Whangārei District court this week. However, it could not proceed and Judge Deidre Orchard put the case off to a callover date on November 8 when a trial date would be set. Tipene has pleaded not guilty to charges of unlawful interference with 2009 Kawasaki motorcycle, assaulting a police officer, failing to stop for police, entering a building with intent to commit a crime with a knife, resisting police and intentionally wounding a police dog.

Orchid & Bromeliad Show

The Whangārei Orchid Society is holding its annual Orchid & Bromeliad Show at Forum North later this month. The show, which will see the Cafler Suite awash with colour, is on October 18 and 19 from 9am to 4pm each day. There will be exciting displays of orchids, as well as raffles and plants for sale. In addition, there will be stalls from commercial growers and other products of interest.