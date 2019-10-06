Fine weather attracted large crowds of spectators to several sport events on the weekend.

Northland women's rugby team won against the Tasman Mako at the Trigg Sports Arena in Whangārei, bringing Northland Kauri to the Farah Palmer Cup quarterfinals.

Northland's top under-15 boys' hockey team celebrated a home victory against Counties Manukau in the final of the week-long national premier tournament.

And the Old Boys Marist Rugby Club hosted round one of the Te Hiku o te Ika Māori rugby tournament.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham went along on Saturday to capture some impressions of the games.

Barbie Roundhill from Moerewa.Photo / Michael Cunningham

Hunter Gray, 9, is watching his big brother Cullen Gray play for Northland.

Northland supporter Edna Murray from Ahipara cheers on captain Te Kura Ngata-Aerengamate at the Farah Palmer Cup.

Family and friends following the Northland vs Counties Manukau hockey game at the under-15's national competition.

Northland under-13s assistant coach Chenae Phillips (left) and Northland under-13s coach Courtney Phillips watching the final.

Kimiora Aerengamate watching his daughter Te Kura, captain of the Northland women's team.