A man had to be airlifted off rocks and then taken to Whangārei Hospital by ambulance after falling. St John was called to an incident at Taiharuru Rd, to a spot know by locals as The Gap, about 12.16pm, on Tuesday. Two ambulances were sent to the spot as well as a rescue helicopter. The helicopter crew winched the patient off the rocks, treated him for minor injuries and transported him to hospital by road ambulance. The Gap can be dangerous depending on the sea conditions. In July 2013 Mario Openshaw, 29, died after being washed off rocks there.

Workplace death

Emergency services, including police and the Mangonui Fire Brigade, responded to a man's death at a workplace in Taipa, Doubtless Bay, about 4.50pm on Tuesday. Worksafe was notified because the death was initially thought to have been the result of a workplace accident. A spokeswoman said, however, the agency had since been advised the worker had suffered a medical event.

Gold Star for mayor

Advertisement

Far North mayor John Carter is believed to be the first non-firefighter to be awarded a Gold Star normally reserved for firefighters in recognition of 25 years service. The presentation was made by Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson during Saturday night's ceremony for volunteer firefighter Greg Imms, who was awarded a 50-Year Medal (formerly known as a double Gold Star). Carter, who was left uncharacteristically speechless, said the award ''came completely out of the blue''. While he had never been a firefighter, he had been closely involved with many brigades over his 24 years as an MP, six years as mayor, and back to 1968 as an employee of the Hokianga County Council. He had actively supported the Rawene, Kohukohu and Omapere brigades and had a long association with others, including Okaihau and Paihia. Wasson said Carter's lack of actual firefighting experience was more than outweighed by the support he had given over the past 25 years. "It was very well deserved," he said.

Teacher selected for Inspire

Ahipara School teacher Penny Cutler has been selected for the inaugural BLAKE Inspire for Teachers programme, a five-day residential programme in Auckland this week, bringing together 29 primary and intermediate teachers from across the country to give them a deeper understanding of environmental issues and training to deliver environmental education to their students. The programme is funded by the Ministry of Education, with support from the Ministry for the Environment.