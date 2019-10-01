Fashion with passion and dash — that was the overall impression after the 42nd Northland Fashion Awards awards night in Whangārei.

The Rotary Club of Whangārei South and Bernina Northland once again stitched together a strong seam of talent, with the 2019 awards contest attracting almost 90 entries to its 11 design categories.

Judges Hayley Clarke, Rachael Robertson and Ruth Gayford said the task was hard considering the high quality of designs, including from some young contestants. Accordingly, some unscheduled 2nd and 3rd prizes were awarded.

Top accolades went to Iris Metcalfe who won the Supreme Northland Designer of the Year Award for various outfits she entered, including "Pierri" which won the Open Fashion Design Category.

She won a sewing machine presented by Sandy and Tim Robinson from Bernina Northland.

The Steve Haywood Extreme Elegance Award went to Molly Halvorson for her creative and inspiring designs.

It's not too soon to look ahead with entry forms coming out soon for the 43rd show of its kind, planned for September 26, 2020.

''Consider putting your talents in the fashion lights of Northland as every year we try to make the show bigger and brighter than before,'' Whangārei South Rotary member and awards committee chairman Vince Cocurullo said.

Meanwhile, Kiwi North and Bernina Northland will showcase many of the outfits over the next couple of months.

The winners were: Evening Wear (sponsor Henderson Reeves) Mikayla Hammond; Student Fashion Design (sponsor Z Northand) Iris Metcalfe; Open Fashion Design (sponsor Whangarei District Council Creative Communities) Iris Metcalfe; Student Street Wear (sponsor Mediaworks) Molly Halvorson; Open Street Wear (Sponsor Elaine Gurr Endowment Trust) Rachael Pedersen; Masquerade (sponsor Inprint Graphics) Ella Farrier; Junior Wearable Art (sponsor Arthurs Emporium) Luka D'Anvers; Student Wearable Art (sponsored Creative Northland) Jade Malins; Open Wearable Art (sponsor McLeods Brewery) Tric Gray; From Trash to Fashion (sponsor Vince Cocurullo) Dyvani-Lee Thomason-Daly; Cosplay (sponsor Ricoh) Neve MacLean; First Time Entrant (sponsor People Potential) Breh Hetaraka; Best School (sponsor Rotary Club of Whangarei South) Hikurangi School; Northland Top Model (sponsor Sarah Marshall) Jade Marsden and Lucas Halvorson;