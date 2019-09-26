Suspect remanded in custody

An alleged robber foiled by a fog cannon in a Northland superette has been remanded in custody. Ramaroa Kauere Reihana Ruka-Selwyn, 21, of Taheke, appeared in the Kaikohe District Court on Tuesday on a charge of assault with an offensive weapon with intent to rob on September 13. He will make his next appearance on October 1 via an audio visual link. Six seconds after the man entered the Kaikohe superette about 9pm a fog cannon is activated by a worker in the shop. When the counter area becomes filled with a huge cloud of white fog he runs out.

Anon play at Metalfest

Members of a teenage rock band will have their first big break today when they take to the stage during a heavy metal gig in Paihia. Anon, which is made up of students aged 12-17 from Kerikeri High and Springbank schools, won last Friday's Be Free Battle of the Bands in Kerikeri with a hard-rocking, head-banging set. They were spotted by soundman Nick Laird who has invited them to play alongside four Kiwi metal bands at Friday night's Pacific Rim Metalfest at the Sandpit Bar in Paihia.

Case review

A man charged with stealing petrol and dangerous driving causing the death of a former Northland woman has been further remanded in custody for a case review hearing. Randall Kevin Wilson, a tattooist of Hikurangi, appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday charged with dangerous driving causing death, stealing petrol valued at $108.35 from Caltex Oakleigh and possessing a metal pipe for smoking cannabis. Wilson was remanded until November. On June 19 emergency services were called to Oakleigh after a northbound car and a vehicle driven by Wilson exiting the Caltex Service Station, collided about 5.50pm. The northbound vehicle flipped and the driver, a 54-year-old former Northland woman, died at the scene.

Police remember colleagues killed

Mid and Far North police will remember colleagues who have died in the line of duty at a service in South Hokianga today. The New Zealand, Australia and South Pacific Region Police Remembrance Day will be marked at Pakanae Marae, just east of Opononi, with a powhiri at 10.30am and service at 11am. The event is open to the public and will honour police officers who have died during, or as a result of, their duty. Other ceremonies will take place in police districts around the country, mostly in police stations, but for the past three years the Mid and Far North event has been held in public — initially at Marsden Cross, on the Purerua Peninsula, then St James Church in Kerikeri. The first New Zealand police officer to die in the line of duty was Constable Neil McLeod, 44, of Dargaville, shot in 1890 by angry gumdigger Henry Funcke.

Roadside clean-up

Volunteer group Bay Beach Clean is holding another community clean-up, this time along State Highway 11 from Lemon's Hill to Opua. Meet at 9am on Saturday, September 28, at Opua Commercial Estate, 947 Paihia Rd, if you want to lend a hand. Bring suitable footwear, water and high-vis clothing. Bags will be provided. A similar clean-up last month along SH11, from Puketona Junction to Waitangi, netted 90 bags of rubbish.