TODAY

• Northland Home & Lifestyle Show, 10am-5pm, ASB Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Tullara, 5pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• The Damage, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Turner Centre Jazz Club: Springtime Jazz, 6pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Live Music From WiEkko, 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

SATURDAY

• Northland Home & Lifestyle Show, 10am-5pm, ASB Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Trounson Kauri Park Guided Night Walk, 5pm-10.30pm, Trounson Kauri Park, 990 Trounson Park Rd, Donnellys Crossing, Waipoua, Kaipara.

• Masquerade Charity Ball, 6pm, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Okara Dr, Whangārei.

• Bernina Northland Fashion Awards, 12pm and 6pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Spring School Holidays, all week, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

SUNDAY

• Weeding Day, 9am-1pm, Whau Valley Dam, 231 Whau Valley Road, Whau Valley, Whangārei.

• Northland Home & Lifestyle Show, 10am-4pm, ASB Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Okaihau Kaikohe Traverse, 8.30am, Kaikohe Pioneer Village, Kaikohe, Mid North.

• Friends or Foe in Your Backyard - What You Can Do, 10am, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Zumba Whangārei with Cecile, Monday, September 30 and Thursday, October 3, 9.30am-10.30am, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness with Del, Monday, September 30 and Tuesday, October 1, 6pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Whangārei.

• Spanish Classes, Monday, September 30, 10am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Art & Craft for Conservation Week, Tuesday, October 1, 10am, Whangārei CBD, Whangārei.

• Community Capers - School Holiday Programme, Tuesday, October 1, 10am, Whangārei Central Library, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, October 1, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Beer Club with Good George, Wednesday, October 2, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Teen Breakfast Club, Wednesday, October 2, 9.30am, Whangārei Central Library, Whangārei.

• Satsang with Sri Yanchiji, Wednesday, October 2, 7pm, Tushita Ashram Hermitage, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• New Kiwi Career Success, Wednesday, October 2, 9am, Multicultural Whangārei, Whangārei.

• Xero Training - Walk-In Wednesday, October 2, 9am, BDO, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday, October 2, 7pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, Whangārei.

• Communication skills training, Wednesday, October 2, 6pm, Sierra Motel, Whangārei.

• Greg Copeland and Steve "Guitar" Gilles acoustic blues duo, Thursday, October 3, 8pm-11pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.