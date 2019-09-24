Kaitaia College staff and trustees will farewell principal Jack Saxon on Friday afternoon. Members of the public who wish to add their farewell will be welcome from 3pm. Saxon, who was at the college for five years, will take up his new post as principal of Mount Hutt College, in Methven, next term.

Charity hit by burglars

A charity offering daycare to physically and intellectually disabled adults in Moerewa has again been damaged in an attempted burglary. MINDS (Midway in Northland Day Services), which is based in the Co-operating Parish Church on State Highway 1, was targeted on Monday night by thieves who prised the handle off the back door. They were unable to get in due to a deadlock but the charity will have to pay for repairs. The insurance excess is high because of repeated vandalism and break-ins, although little of value is stored on the premises. Anyone with information about the latest damage is urged to call Kerikeri police on (09) 407 9211 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

War memorial tidy-up

Whangārei's Parihaka War Memorial is being refurbished. The month-long $157,000 project will see contractors clean and repair the metal cladding, repair, rewire and replace lights.

The lower, embossed concrete panels will be refurbished, any corrosion on the structural steel will be repaired. The steps leading up to the cenotaph will be replaced with wider, wooden steps to match the lookout and there will be a general tidy-up. Pedestrians will still be able to get to the lookout, although the very top carpark will be closed to public vehicles until October 19. Parking is available in the lower carpark. Project manager Spencer Nichols said no changes would be made to the memorial obelisk except for improved lighting, cleaning and repairs.

Kamo Shared Path

Stage 3 of the Kamo Shared Path is now open and now you people can walk or ride from the CBD all the way to Otangarei without worrying about cars — or finding a park.

Thomas Elliot was one of the first to ride the path, when it opened last week, and his old high school is one of the seven schools connected by the shared path and says this route by the rail line has been desired for many years.