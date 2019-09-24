A new women's only gym aims to boost the well-being of Kaikohe women who are too self-conscious to use a regular gym.

Rhonda Zielinski, a nurse and former New Zealand rep polocrosse player, opened Influence Kaikohe in July above what used to be a health food shop on the town's main street.

Zielinski had been going to a gym for a few years but realised many Kaikohe women were too shy to join her, despite wanting to improve their health.

''There are women out there who struggle with their weight and are very whakamā (shy),'' she said.

The women's only gym was her daughter's idea.

''She says I'm a good role model because I'm not a lean, mean running machine. Other women see me and say, 'Far out, if she can do it, so can I'.''

Zielinski said she would have been pleased to get 50 members in the first year but 120 had signed up already.

The emphasis was on cardio and fat-burning rather than strength with machines such as climbing mills, treadmills, cross-trainers and bikes, and classes from 5am daily.

A 9.30am class for non-members, with entry by gold coin donation, was aimed at women recovering from alcohol and drug addiction.

With minimal lighting and no mirrors women didn't have to worry about body image — and would hopefully realise that fitness and body size weren't the same thing, Zielinski said.

The gym also encouraged participation in marathons around New Zealand and overseas as a way of motivating women who wanted to get fit.

''What I find is that women start but putter out. If they have a goal they have something to aim and strive for.''

Zielinski was helped by Auckland man Doug Healey, who not only regained use of his legs after being paralysed in a workplace accident but also started long-distance running. He now organises trips for unlikely runners to marathons around the world.

So far 10 Influence Kaikohe members had signed up for the upcoming Okaihau Traverse, 11 for next year's Rotorua marathon and three for China's 2020 Great Wall marathon.

Zielinski herself had signed up for a half marathon on Myanmar in November and next year's full marathon in China.

Gym member Jane Beamsley said the fitness classes and 24/7 gym access were helping her recovery from addiction.

''Just being around a group of strong, inspiring women really uplifts you,'' she said.

Zielinski hoped her venture would help Kaikohe women build physical activity into their daily routines and encourage them to care for themselves.

''Women are normally looking after everyone else first. They forget about themselves,'' she said.