The final Northland Performing Arts Competitions were held in Whangarei at the weekend.

The Northland Performing Arts Competitions Society held is piano and instrumental and speech and drama competitions at Forum North on Saturday and Sunday.

The competitions featured some of the best up and coming talent Northland has to offer.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture some of the performances.

Gemma Morton-Jones in a character category of the speech and drama competition.

Jesse Park in one of the character categories.

Noah Hewlett-Coffy improvising his way through the competition.

Case Worsfold in the improvisation category at the Northland Performing Arts Competitions.