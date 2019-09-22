

A member of the Destiny Church-aligned Tu Tangata Riders has died and two more have been injured after a motorcycle pile-up on State Highway 1 near Moerewa.

The crash occurred about 3pm on Friday as a group of about 15 riders was heading north, just north of Turntable Hill at the start of the Pakaraka straights.

One rider was flown to Auckland Hospital with injuries that were initially deemed serious but not life-threatening.

However, his condition deteriorated and he died on Friday evening in hospital, bringing Northland's road toll to 22.

Two other riders were taken to hospital by ambulance with moderate to serious injuries.

Tu Tangata Riders at the crash scene between Moerewa and Pakaraka. Photo / Peter de Graaf

Far North mayoral candidate Jay Hepi, who was travelling in his campaign ute, went to the crash scene.

Constable Elco Posthuma, of Mid North police, said four riders were involved in the accident with the rest managing to avoid the pile-up.

''It looks like they've misjudged. Some have braked too hard, others not enough, and they've all (collided).''

Police, St John Ambulance, a rescue helicopter, and the Kawakawa, Kaikohe and Kerikeri fire brigades responded. The police Serious Crash Unit was expected at the scene late on Friday.

The crash closed State Highway 1 for more than two hours with traffic diverted via Hupara Rd. Cordons were also put in place at Pakaraka and Moerewa.

The highway reopened at 5.15pm.

The rescue helicopter takes off from State Highway 1 north of Moerewa with an injured rider on board. Photo / Peter de Graaf

The group was believed to be travelling around the Far North to support Hepi's mayoral campaign. They had been planning to attend a whānau event at Kaikohe skatepark on Saturday.

Hepi, a reformed gang leader and former kickboxing champion who is now the Northland coordinator for the Destiny-affiliated Man Up/Tu Tangata programme, did not want to comment after Friday's crash.

Destiny Church founder Brian Tamaki named the deceased rider as Darren Wilson in a Facebook tribute on Saturday.

He wrote: ''It is wth sadness of heart that i post this. A beautiful brother nd friend died frm his injuries in a motocycle accident yesterday. He was doing wat he loved most.. Riding for th Cause of Christ nd people.Tu Tangata Darren Wilson Love and blessing Moe Mai Ra Bro."

Tamaki's wife, Hannah Tamaki, wrote: "He loved us, and we him.. It's heartbreaking hearing he has passed (Darren Wilson) our dear brother. We spoke today, you gave me your big smile, that shy smile.. I sit here now seeing that. You were committed to us... We never imagined the pain we feel now. There are no words, that can ease the shock & numbness.''

''Our Aroha to your family and friends. You had a special place in our hearts, your gentle spirit, your soft voice.. and you live in my home town.. to all who love you Darren, we are proud to tell them we love you too..''

Meanwhile, a woman remains in serious condition following a crash on Hatea Dr in Whangārei on Saturday at 11pm.

One person was flown to Auckland Hospital with life-threatening injuries after the crash between a van and a car.

Two other people suffered moderate injuries and both lanes were blocked by the crash.

The third person was initially reported as being in a serious condition but their injuries were later upgraded to critical.