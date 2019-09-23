

Kawakawa-born Murray Reade has been appointed as the new chief executive of Northland Inc.

Reade, who was most recently chief executive of the Lion Foundation in Auckland, will take up his new role at the Northland Regional Council's economic development agency in mid-October.

Reade has also played a key part in the leadership team at Eden Park, the country's biggest sports stadium, is a former chief executive of the Voyager New Zealand Maritime Museum in Auckland and earlier had a successful career in the New Zealand Defence Force.

Reade, who is of Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Pāoa descent, succeeds Dr David Wilson, who left Northland Inc earlier this year after five-and-a-half years in the position.

Advertisement

"The region is home and I am committed to working closely with Northland communities and people to improve social and economic conditions for the area," Reade said.



"The North has great potential for development to lift and improve the wellbeing of all those who live here. This role represents an opportunity to help achieve this, and it will be an immense privilege to be part of it. For me, the role also represents an opportunity to realise a personal and professional aspiration to serve a region that I'm deeply passionate about."

Northland Inc chairwoman Sarah Petersen said the agency welcomed someone of Reade's calibre back to his home in Northland.

"Murray brings a wealth of leadership experience, tourism sector experience and a strong history of working with community and stakeholders, which is a perfect fit for Northland Inc. We know he will be able to make a significant contribution to improving economic and social outcomes in the region."

Reade's personal experience of Māori economic development within his hapū also means he is well placed to provide insight and leadership to build on Northland Inc's work to create positive outcomes for Māori businesses and landowners, Petersen said.