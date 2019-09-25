.



With folk tunes and dance, Parkinson's Northland celebrated a successful fundraising event at the Jane Mander Retirement Village in Kamo.

The Tulip Cream Tea fundraiser held last Wednesday saw 120 residents and Parkinson's NZ members attending and enjoying entertainment by Celtic folk band, the Twisty Willows.

The Whangārei Scottish County Dance Club shook their legs and kilts in an outstanding performance that got many feet in the audience tapping.

Jane Mander resident Fay Wallis (centre) loved every minute of the performance.

Parkinson's Northland newly-appointed patron, Elizabeth Swift, welcomed the attendees and spoke of her history with Parkinson's.

Elizabeth's late husband, Don Swift, was diagnosed with Parkinson's at 47 after showing symptoms for some years. Nearly 30 years later, in 2014, Don passed away.

"I have walked this journey for 30 years, and I bring this experience into the role as patron," Elizabeth said.

"People with Parkinson's need to be able to talk to somebody who understands them. Family don't always understand what it's like. Only people who walked the same walk can connect, sometimes.

"I have a listening ear, and I'm only ever one phone call away," she said, addressing the crowd at Jane Mander.

Robert and Lesley Swan from the Whangārei Scottish County Dance Club in full swing.

Since her husband's diagnosis, Elizabeth had dedicated time towards the Parkinson's community, offering help and support to those who needed it.

For her efforts, she received the Andrew Dunn Volunteer Award and the Long Service Award at the Minister of Health Volunteer Awards – the latter recognising her 30-year involvement within the Parkinson's community.

"I lost 10 years of my life because I believe in marriage in health and sickness. I never gave up, even when it got hard. I was there for my husband, and that was the right thing to do."

Parkinson's is a progressive neurodegenerative condition. It is caused by when the body can't produce adequate amounts of dopamine.

Dopamine enables quick, well-coordinated movement, and when dopamine levels fall, movements become slow and awkward.

Parkinson's has both motor and non-motor symptoms, and while it cannot be cured, it can be treated.

Vicki Sadgrove, Parkinson's Northland community educator, organises events in Whangārei, Kerikeri, Kaitaia, Dargaville and Waipu, together with her colleague Barbara Leslie.

Dedicated Scottish dancers, Anne and Bob Christie, at the Tulip Cream Tea fundraiser on Wednesday.

The Tulip Cream Tea fundraiser helps to finance the services Vicki and Barbara provide through the Parkinson's charitable trust.

"We run support groups, exercise classes and in-home visits," Vicki explained.

"We have weekly physio and hydro sessions, ballroom dances, and nature walks. We're looking after 350 people in the region."

She said they had a strong focus on physical activity:

"Exercising is just as important as taking your pills. If they don't use it, they lose it."

But not only that; Vicki says providing Parkinson's services to people gave them hope and the chance to socialise.

The event at Jane Mander raised $398 for Parkinson's Northland.