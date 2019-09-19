It's Conservation Week and many of those leading the way in protecting the environment are our children, who are getting out and helping clean up their environments.

This week children have been taking part in conservation clean-up and education activities at Whangārei's Dragonfly Springs Wetland Sanctuary in Onerahi.

Yesterday there were kids from Onerahi Primary, Raurimu Avenue School, Whau Valley Primary School and Purua School doing their bit for Conservation Week.

Northern Advocate photographer John Stone went along to capture their efforts.

Whau Valley student Aataahua Mark looks for bugs to match against her chart.

Miranda Murphy from Purua School installs a hand-made "bird feeder" in a karo tree.

Volunteer Robert Ongley has a selection of spades and forks on hand.

Year 4 Whau Valley School student Ryan Baker looks for life in his net

Whau Valley Year 5 student Ivy Brotherhood leads her classmates across the plank walkway.