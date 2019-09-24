Northland runners, walkers and those that just want to stretch their legs, have an event that could suit in the Mid North this weekend.

The Okaihau-Kaikohe Traverse is an opportunity to have fun and enjoy some exercise with friends and family.

The annual event takes place on Sunday, September 29.

The traverse is being held for the ninth time in 2019 and is a popular event, attracting runners and walkers from all over Northland. It's not a competitive event. It's about getting out and having fun.

The event is held on the Twin Coast Cycle Trail - Pou Herenga Tai. Participants can run 21km, 14km or 9km, while walkers can walk 14km or 9km. The 21km and 14km runners and walkers start from Two Ponga Park in Okaihau, while the 9km runners and walkers start from the Toia Rd/Lake Rd intersection near Lake Omapere.

The 21km starts at 9am; 14km walkers start at 9.05am and 14km runners start at 9.15am; 9km walkers start at 9am and 9km runners start at 9.10am.

The event finishes at Kaikohe's Pioneer Village, with refreshments, entertainment, prizes and activities for the kids. Buses will be available to take competitors from the Pioneer Village to the start points.

Pou Herenga Tai was the former rail line from Okaihau to Kaikohe. The gradients are easy and suitable for people of all ages.

The Traverse is a fundraiser for Kaikohe Rotary's community projects. By taking part, people are putting money back into their own community.

To register or to find out more go to www.kaikoherotary.org