Robyn Mitchell's design "Tuatara" won a merit in the Reduce Reuse Recycle category.

Dargaville turned into a lively fashion hub last weekend with the third annual Wearable Arts being held at the Dargaville Town Hall.

With three shows over two days, the town's recent Wearable Arts extravaganza has been received as bigger and better than ever.

Eight winners were announced on Saturday, with a single designer taking home three of the most sought-after awards.

Jackie Butterworth's wearable creation "Dandelion Wishes" took out the Avante Garde and People's Choice awards, and the Supreme Award for best overall artwork.

Other winners included Mayhla Howels with her design "Earth Mother" in the Our Natural Environment section and Jessica McEwing's "Cosmopolitan Ties" in the Reduce, Reuse, Recycle section.

McKenzie Pickering won the Youth Award for her work "Te Haerenga: The Journey", and Yvette Gilchrist's "Thrive" took first place for Best Construction.

Toi Toru was awarded best model for helping bring life to Shelly Matiu's creation "Reuse".

New technology added a fresh component to festivities, with immersive visual compositions transforming town hall.

Organisers praised the level of creativity and craft displayed by this year's designers and promised show expansion for 2020.