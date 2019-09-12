

If you're looking for something to do with the family this weekend, Whangārei Library will have something for everyone.

The library's eighth annual "A Big Day In" event is back again tomorrow from 10am to 1pm for another year of arts and crafts, performances and more.

The Children's Art Exhibition will return displaying artwork created by early childhood education centres in Whangārei who've been visited by the Mobile Library including Geckos Early Learning Centre, Hikurangi Educare, Kamo Childcare Centre, Kensington Educare, Mairtown Kindergarten, Parihaka Kindergarten, Smith's City Childcare Centre and Tikipunga Educare

Falls Estate Craft Group and Knitters and Natters will be at the event, as well as The Papermill.

There will also be community art on display, origami with Kumiko and "zines" which is making short magazines.

Meanwhile, children and teenagers can be kept busy through games and healthy snack tasters with Sport Northland, story reading in the grotto, Victoria University School of engineering and computer science, QuiverVision for small children - turning colouring-in creations to life with 3D augmented reality, Bristle Bots for tweens and teens, LED brooches for teens and adults, a colouring table and face painting.

A Big Day In will also host a line-up of entertainment starting with Sistema Whangārei - Toi Akorangi from 10.15am, followed by Department of Conservation (DoC) rodent detection dogs at 10.30am, Happy Feet Line Dancers from 10.45am, a DoC dogs demo from 11.15am, and finally Whangārei Rock'n'Roll club from 11.30am.

There will also be a plants and seeds swap so punters can bring the plants they want to share and take the plants they fall in love with.

Meanwhile, libraries around Northland will also be celebrating Conservation Week next week.

On Tuesday at Whangārei Library Glenn and Janey Edney, the founders of Ocean Spirit, will present The Ocean Needs Us from 5.30pm, a talk which will focus on Moananui - the great ocean realm.

Also on Tuesday, Procter Library in Kerikeri will host Conservation Week Storytime from 10.30am. There will also be a Conservation Week Storytime the same day and time at Kawakawa Library, at 9.30am on Tuesday at Kaeo Library, and Wednesday from 10.30am at Kaitaia Library.

Meanwhile, Department of Conservation rangers will be at Tikipunga Library from 10am on Tuesday, and then at Whangārei Library on Wednesday and Thursday from 10am for the Fun Times with DoC session.

For more information visit www.whangarei-libraries.com.