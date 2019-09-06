There's only two days to go before the Northern Advocate's meet the Whangārei mayoral candidates event, which is likely to be one of the largest in the region in the run up to October's local body elections. All three mayoral candidates for the Whangārei District Council - Sheryl Mai, Tony Savage and Alex Wright - have been invited and questions from readers, the business community and others will be put to the candidates. The meeting at Forum North from 6pm on Monday, September 9 is expected to attract well over 400 people.

Leads on arson attempt sought

Kerikeri police are investigating a failed arson attack on a vehicle. The incident occurred outside Redwoods Cafe, on State Highway 10 just north of the Kerikeri roundabout, about 9pm on Thursday. Kerikeri fire chief Les Wasson said a window of the car had been smashed, the interior stank of petrol and an attempt had been made to ignite it. A fuel container had been left next to the vehicle. Call Kerikeri police on (09) 407 9211 if you have any information about the attempted arson.

Probe into device continues

Police investigations are ongoing after a suspicious device was found at Whangārei Boys' High School on Wednesday. Just before noon, teachers had found what is believed to be a pipe bomb on the lower rugby field of the school. The New Zealand Defence Force dispatched a bomb squad to assist police at the scene. "The object was secured and removed from the area on Wednesday afternoon," a police spokesperson said. "Police are still making a number of inquiries at the school, including speaking with a number of people in relation to the incident." Police said they were unable to comment further about the device or any potential suspects while inquiries continue. Whangārei Boys' High and Whangārei Intermediate schools briefly went into lockdown while police force secured the area. No one was harmed in course of the incident.

Onam festival returns

A vibrant and colourful festival honoured at a state level in south India is returning to Whangārei next weekend. Onam, celebrated by the Whangarei Malayalee Association, will feature a variety of dances, indoor games such as a tug-of-war and 21 vegetarian dishes will be served on banana leaves. Everyone is invited. Association president Shaji Cherian said up to 400 people were expected at the Forum North on September 12 and urged people to buy their tickets early. Kerala is a popular tourist destination in southwest India for its yoga, ayurvedic treatments and tropical greenery. There are about 500 people from Kerala residing in Northland, with the bulk living in Whangārei. Tickets are $20 adults, $10 for 10-18-year-old and under 10s are free. Contact Cherian on 021 143 2042, Thambi George on 022 691 8394 or email whangareimalayaleeassociation@gmail.com for tickets. The event will run from 5pm to 9.30pm.

Advertisement

Meet candidates event

Whananaki Beach Residents and Ratepayers Association is holding a meet the candidates event on October 1 at the Whananaki Hall from 7.30 pm. The association has invited all Mayoral, Hikurangi Coastal Ward candidates and NRC candidates.