There's one more confirmed measles case in Northland, bringing the total so far to 35.

The new patient is from Kaipara and contracted the disease from another person.

Northland District Health Board has put out a warning for those planning to travel to Auckland, where there's a measles outbreak, to be vaccinated against the disease at least two weeks before their trip.

Around one in 10 Northland children and one in four teenagers haven't had a MMR vaccine.

The Northland DHB has an outreach service that vaccinates children in homes and those that may not be able to access other services for a number of reasons.

Public health nurses are providing vaccinations in schools and home settings and MMR is being offered alongside the school programmes.

"Northland immunisation service focus is ensuring equity. Outreach service is focused on supporting families and whānau that have difficulty accessing healthcare to access vaccinations," Northland DHB service manager school based and community clinical services, Kathryn Bowmar said.

Northland DHB is running a free drop-in clinic on Commerce St between 8.30am to 4pm on Tuesday and Thursday. No appointment is needed.