

The 2019-20 bowling season was officially opened last Sunday, with many clubs represented.

President Dusty Reader spoke on behalf of the centre and wished all clubs a successful season, thanked all volunteers for their efforts at club level and wished all new bowlers a happy and successful time in the sport.

The first jack was delivered by Gwen Lawson and the first bowl by Ann Muir. No play was possible on the day due to the inclement August weather giving the potential of destroying of the lush-looking green at Whangārei.

The delayed Northland Umpires tournament was played at the Kamo greens last Saturday and it was congratulations to winners Gary Herbert, Laurie Reader, Pat Reader and Ann Herbert, with three wins, 24 ends and 43 points scored.

Second place went to Ann Muir, Jude Ganley, Pat Warth and Mike Lornie, with three wins and 21 ends and third place on a count back to Mona Guttenbeil, Lois Bird, Glen Jones and Erin Wildermoth, with two wins, 17 ends.

The first centre fixture is centre pennants for men and women, and entries close on Monday, September 9 at 5pm. Clubs will be notified on Tuesday as to venues and conditions of play for this event, which is to be played on September 14-15.

Entries also close next Thursday, September 12 for the Centre Mixed 2x4x2 Pairs Championship. The quickest way to enter is to go to the centre website.

Venues and conditions of play for this event will also be notified to clubs.

The centre now has a Facebook page and photos from the centre opening are on the site. Go to Northland Bowls' page. If you wish to contribute results from tournaments, photos etc to this site, please contact Dusty Reader for further information.

Club Open Tournaments start this weekend and the fixtures set down for this week are Sunday: Dargaville MX Triples & Hikurangi AC Triples; September 14 and 15 Centre Inter Club Pennants.

Hopefully the weather clears up and there is a successful start to the bowling season.