Police were also seeking any CCTV along Mangakahia Rd, Otaika Valley Rd and State Highway 14 towards Whangārei.

Police would particularly like any dashcam footage on the same route between 2pm-8pm.

Anyone with information should make a report online, or call 105, quoting the reference number 250509/6749.

Information could also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

Reserve feedback

Far North District Council wants feedback about Rangitoto Reserve, on the Hihi Peninsula in Doubtless Bay. Rangitoto Reserve was classified as a Historic Reserve in October 2024 to recognise its cultural and historical importance. The site includes an impressive pā with visible features such as terracing and kumara pits. The name comes from rangi, meaning ‘day,’ and toto, meaning ‘blood’ – understood to signify a ‘day of blood.’ It may have been the location of a battle, adding to its historic and cultural significance. The council is developing a Reserve Management Plan, with input from local hapū, to ensure it is protected. Council also wants to understand the natural environment and other values connected to the reserve. Submissions can be made via email at submissions@fndc.govt.nz, in person at any FNDC service centre or library, or by mail, by June 2.

Rural health roadshow

Associate Health Minister with responsibility for Rural Health and Minister for Mental Health Matt Doocey will be going to 12 rural locations across the country on a Rural Health Roadshow, including Kaitāia.

The Rural Health Strategy was published in 2023 and sets the direction for improving the health of people who live in rural communities.

Doocey says the rural health road show is an opportunity to hear from the public and those working in rural health about how well the strategy is being implemented.

The roadshow will be in Kaitāia on August 7 and to register go to health.govt.nz

Māori-influenced playground

Work is now under way on Te Amo Pūtoro, the first council-owned māra hūpara in the Far North, located at the Kerikeri Sports Complex. Rather than a traditional playground, Te Amo Pūtoro is a māra hūpara – a play space inspired by traditional Māori design using natural materials like logs, rocks and plants. It’s a space for all ages to move, explore, and reconnect with te taiao (the natural world).

Festival seeks bigger centre

The country’s premier kapa haka festival has grown so much, organisers have had to cancel plans for this year’s event to be hosted in Nelson, and are now looking for a larger centre to take it on.

The board of Te Matatini Society Incorporated decided on Friday not to hold the 2027 festival in Te Tauihu o te Waka-a-Māui (Nelson), tiamana (chairperson) Tā Herewini Parata saying it was no reflection on the city but a result of concerns over smaller regions’ ability to accommodate burgeoning numbers of kaihaka and supporters.

Unesco site call

The Conservation Department is calling for suggestions of places that are worthy of being added to New Zealand’s existing Unesco World Heritage sites. DoC’s international manager, Danica Stent, said New Zealand had some of the most remarkable sites of natural and cultural heritage in the world, worthy of global recognition.

Anyone interested in submitting a nomination should do so by July 31, allowing DoC to provide any advice needed to support development of applications. The final closing date for applications is January, 30, 2026. Visit DOC’s website for more information.