“We see the strength, the courage, and the need for specialised care - and we know the difference it makes.”

For Devanney, supporting the cause is personal as she’s had close friends and family go through cancer and witnessed how tough the journey can be.

“This collaboration is our way of standing beside those affected by cancer, raising awareness, and giving back to a service that brings hope and strength when it’s needed most.”

Activ8 owner and personal trainer Miranda Harrison is proud to be part of the fundraiser, after also having people close to her affected by cancer.

“It really changes how you see the importance of connection, movement and support. At Activ8, we’re not directly involved in the Pinc & Steel programme but we do help people rebuild confidence through tailored exercise and wellness programmes,” she said.

The two mobility classes are designed to be gentle, supportive and inclusive, plus finish with a nourishing health treat, Devanney said.

“It will be a relaxed, welcoming environment where people can have a bit of fun while learning simple, effective ways to build strength, improve balance and boost energy.”

They will be held at Activ8, 3 Morningside Rd, from 1pm on May 21 and 1.30pm on May 23.

Each session requires a $20 donation to Pinc & Steel, and booking is not required.

Those who want to support the cause but are unable to come to the mobility classes can get a coffee instead.

Paul and Anita Sumich from Harcourts will be onsite at Activ8 with their coffee cart from 7am to 10am on Friday, May 23, with all donations going directly to Pinc & Steel.

Donations can also be made online at moveovercancer.org.nz.

Denise Piper is a news reporter for the Northern Advocate, focusing on health and business. She has more than 20 years in journalism and is passionate about covering stories that make a difference.