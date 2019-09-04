

With four days to go, the Northern Advocate's meet the Whangārei mayoral candidates event is likely to be one of the largest in the region in the run up to October's local body elections.

All three mayoral candidates for the Whangārei District Council - Sheryl Mai; Tony Savage and Alex Wright - have been invited along and questions from readers, the business community and others will be put to the candidates.

And while the meeting at Forum North from 6pm on September 9 is expected to attract well over 400 people, there are a number of other chances for voters to meet the mayoral candidates and those vying for places on the Whangārei, Far North and Kaipara District Councils and Northland Regional Council across the region.

While the Advocate only organises its own meet the candidates event we are happy to publicise details of those organised by others.

Anybody who wants to send in questions to ask the mayoral candidates at the September 9 event can send them to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz. Anybody wanting to publicise a meet the candidates event they have organised can also send details to the same address.

Meet the Candidate events so far:

WHANGĀREI:

September 10:

Ruakākā Parish Residents and Ratepayers Association will host a Meet the Candidates evening for Whangārei District mayoral, Bream Bay Ward councillors and Northland Regional Southern Coastal Ward candidates. It will be held at the Ruakaka Recreation Centre in the upstairs lounge from 7pm. Whangārei mayoral, Bream Bay Ward councillor and Northland Regional Council Southern Coastal candidates have been invited.

September 11: The Onerahi Community Association has organised a meet the candidates event for those standing for mayor of Whangārei or candidates for the Okara Ward, which includes Onerahi. The meeting is at the Onerahi Community Hall, from 6.30pm.

September 12: The Ruatangata Public Hall Society has organised a Meet the Candidates evening from 7pm. This will be an opportunity for the public to meet mayoral, Hikurangi/Coastal ward, and Northland Regional Council candidates.

September 17: The Lions Club has organised a Meet the Candidates event, for Whangārei mayoral candidates, and those standing in the Denby Ward and for the Northland Regional Council have been invited to the meeting. It will be held at Kamo Bowling Club at 6pm.

September 18: The Hikurangi Business Association will be hosting a meet-the-candidates evening from 6pm at Hikurangi Memorial Hall. All Whangārei mayoral candidates, Hikurangi Coastal Ward candidates and Northland Regional Council Coastal North candidates have been invited.

FAR NORTH:

September 9:

A meeting will be open to all candidates standing for the Kaikohe-Hokianga Community Board and the Kaikohe-Hokianga ward of the Far North District Council. It will be at the Senior Citizens Hall on Tawanui Rd from 6.30pm. Organised by the Kaikohe Business Association.

September 10: Doubtless Bay Promotion Inc. will host a public meeting with mayoral, district council (Te Hiku Ward) and Te Hiku Community Board (Doubtless Bay subdivision) candidates at the Mangonui Hall, starting 7pm. Eleven candidates have so far said they will be there.

September 16: Kaikohe Business Association has organised a meeting with the 11 Far North mayoral candidates at the Senior Citizens Hall on Tawanui Rd from 6.30pm.