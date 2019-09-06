TODAY

• Music From Jam Sandwich (Duo), 6pm-9pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Duo Coco, 6pm, Rocksalt Bar & Restaurant, Cnr Cobham and Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Jazz & Tap Dance, 11am-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Jazz and Tap Dance, 8am-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• State of Mind ft. MC Woody, 10pm,The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Hot Diggity Bluegrass Band, 6pm-8.45pm, Whangārei Cruising Club, 212 ​Riverside Drive, Whangārei.

• Motorcycle Awareness Month, 10am-2pm, Canopy Bridge, Town Basin, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Jazz and Tap Dance, 8am-6pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Tikipunga COMMUNITY Market, 7am-11am,Tikipunga High School, 194 Corks Rd, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Denby Cres, Whangārei.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Mangonui, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangapai Hall Monster Garage Sale, 9am-12pm, Mangapai Hall, Mangapai Rd, Mangapai, Whangārei.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16, Kings Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• The Duo Coco's Jam Session, 3pm, Alfresco's Restaurant and Bar, 6 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Edible Flowers Workshop, 3pm-5pm, The Veggie Tree, 32 Leigh St, Kaeo, Bay of Islands.

• Waipu Life Drawing, 3pm-5.30pm, Waipu Primary School, 6 Argyle St, Bream Bay, Whangārei District.

COMING UP

• 2019 Mayoral Race Whangārei: Meet the Candidates, Monday, September 9, 6pm, Forum North Expo Hall, Whangārei.

• Whakatairangatia Te Reo: Te Wiki o te reo Māori Parade, Monday, September 9, 10am, starts at Whangārei Library.

• Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Pātaka Kai renaming, Monday, September 9, 11am-1pm, Kaikohe Library.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday, September 9, 9am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday, September 9, 4pm, Stream Pilates, Whangārei.

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday, September 9, 6pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Maungatapere, Whangārei.

• Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Waiata open mic session, Tuesday, September 10, 10am-12pm, Kaikohe Library.

• Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Te Reo Māori Scrabble tiles DIY, Tuesday, September 10, 2pm-4pm, Kaikohe Library.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday, September 10, 5.15pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu, 151 Bank Street, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday, September 10, 1pm, Multicultural Whangārei.

• Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Te Reo Māori Scrabble tiles DIY, Wednesday, September 11, 10am-12pm, Kaikohe Library.

• Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Māori board games, Wednesday, September 11, 2pm-4pm, Kaikohe Library.

• Te Reo Cafe, Wednesday, September 11, 6pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Airbrush Venturi Realist Airbrushing Course, Wednesday, September 11, 6pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday, September 11, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Māori board games, Thursday, September 12, 10am-12pm, Kaikohe Library.

• Restoring Resilience - Bream Head a Magnet for Seabirds?, Thursday, September 12, 7pm, Whangārei Heads School, Whangārei.

•Thirsty Thursday Jam Night, Thursday, September 12, 7pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, Whangārei.

• Te Wiki o Te Reo Māori: Waiata open mic session, Friday, September 13, 2pm-4pm, Kaikohe Library.

Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .