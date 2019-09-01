It was a winning day for fans regardless of the final score when the Northland Taniwha played the Hawke's Bay Magpies in Whangārei on Saturday. The Magpies flew into victory but Northland's rugby community turned on the colour, as photographer Tania Whyte found when she turned her lens on the off-field action.

Eastern United from Kaiwaka know how to stand out in the crowd.

Nic Sevren, left, Olivia Carppe and Lauren Swan enjoy the game.

Ohaeawai School students ready to march on to the field.

Taking an outing is the Scott-Davison family, from left, Max, 3, Serena, Hamish and James, 5, Scott-Davidson of Onerahi.

Arriane Christie and William Morunga cheer on Northland.

TW30082019NADRUGBY005.JPG

Eastern United from Kaiwaka know how to stand out in the crowd.

TW30082019NADRUGBY054.JPG

Nic Sevren, left, Olivia Carppe and Lauren Swan enjoy the game.

TW30082019NADRUGBY008.JPG

Ohaeawai School players ready to march onto the field.

Advertisement

TW30082019NADRUGBY018.JPG

Tane the Taniwha mascot gets the kids going.

TW30082019NADVOCAL011.JPG

Enjoying an outing are , from left, Max, 3, Serena, Hamish and James, 5, Scott-Davidson of Onerahi.

Wellsford Wolves' Brayden Wedgwood, 9, left, Korban Whyte, 11, and Mackenzie Oldsfield, who had her 11th birthday on the day.

TW30082019NADVOCAL023.JPG

Wellsford Wolves' Brayden Wedgwood,9, left, Korban Whyte,11, and Mackenzie Oldsfield who had her 11th birthday on the day.

TW30082019NADVOCAL059.JPG

Arriane Christie and William Morunga cheer on Northland.