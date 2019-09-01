It was a winning day for fans regardless of the final score when the Northland Taniwha played the Hawke's Bay Magpies in Whangārei on Saturday. The Magpies flew into victory but Northland's rugby community turned on the colour, as photographer Tania Whyte found when she turned her lens on the off-field action.
Eastern United from Kaiwaka know how to stand out in the crowd.
Nic Sevren, left, Olivia Carppe and Lauren Swan enjoy the game.
Ohaeawai School players ready to march onto the field.
Tane the Taniwha mascot gets the kids going.
Enjoying an outing are , from left, Max, 3, Serena, Hamish and James, 5, Scott-Davidson of Onerahi.
Wellsford Wolves' Brayden Wedgwood,9, left, Korban Whyte,11, and Mackenzie Oldsfield who had her 11th birthday on the day.
Arriane Christie and William Morunga cheer on Northland.