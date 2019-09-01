Young Northland and visiting singers displayed their vocal skills at the weekend's Northland Performing Arts Competitions Society Festival in the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre in Whangārei.

The contest for Intermediate and Senior Vocal, 13-years and over, was the first of several competition festivals the society runs. All songs performed must be appropriate to the age range and may be accompanied by piano or solo instrument, but backing tape, CDs or microphones are not allowed. The Northland Performing Arts Competitions, an annual festival of dance, music and speech and drama, continue with jazz and tap dance next weekend, ballet and junior vocals the weekend after, and piano and instrumental, speech and drama on September 21-22.

Photographer Tania Whyte caught some of Saturday's competition on camera.

Judge Lesley Graham and assistant Alison Sargent concentrate on their jobs.

Majestic Emery-Paraha of Maunguturoto does her makeup before her time on stage.

Anna Peake looks poised as she competes first in her class.

Samuel Birchall gives his best, accompanied by Alex Wiltshire.

Sophie Johnston gives her all in her performance in Class 132.

Esmee Clemow, left, and Biabca Verdonk ham it up backstage when the pressure is off.