It's the little car that has a huge place in automotive history and to mark the 60th anniversary of the iconic Mini motor car, Mini enthusiasts will drive their beloved vehicles on a convoy through Whangārei today.

The first Mini rolled off the production line on August 26, 1959, sparking celebrations around the world, and there are millions of them being driven today. The Mini has made a resurgence in recent years with a number of new models and styles.

Whangārei car enthusiast Phil Schultz and fellow Mini owners have organised a rally to celebrate the big day in the city today.

Schultz said there will be at least 20 Minis, and at least 10 other classic vehicles, that will take part.

''People jut love the Mini and they are still very popular today. So a group of Mini owners thought we'd do something to honour the big day.''

He said the Mini enthusiasts would meet at the Farmlands car park, in Kamo, at 9am today before heading off for a loop of Central Whangārei, over Te Matau a Pohe bridge then on to the Packard Museum in Maungatapere.

''They are such great little cars to drive and they still turn heads.''

Well over five million Minis have been sold worldwide, including around 70,000 in New Zealand.

The marque holds a special place in the hearts of New Zealanders after a little yellow Mini was used in celebrated Kiwi movie Goodbye Pork Pie.

■ On August 26 1959, the original Mini was launched to the world. Penned by Sir Alec Issigonis, it's a design that broke the mould; tiny in dimensions but spacious enough for four passengers, it was aimed at the masses to provide affordable motoring at a time when the cost of driving had escalated for all.

It still lives on today - be it under the ownership of German giants BMW - in the shape of the not-so-mini retro range.