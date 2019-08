TODAY

• Acoustic Jam Nights, 5.30pm-9.30pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.

• Annual Pirate Party, 5pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Vocal Over 13 Years, 4.30pm-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• NorwayMaine, 7.30pm-5.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Speaker Lunch: Stepping Out Or Stepping Up, 12.30pm-1.30pm, The Orchard, 35 Walton St, Whangārei.

• Turner Centre Jazz Club Presents: Trudy Lile and Mojave, 5pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.

SATURDAY

• Mitre 10 Cup - Northland v Hawke's Bay, 5.05pm, Northland Events Centre, Okara Park, Whangarei.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Vocal Over 13 Years, 8.30-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• NorwayMaine, 7.30pm-9.30pm, Opononi Hotel, 19 State Highway 12, Opononi, Hokianga.

• Saturday Night Slipmat Sessions, 7pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Mangawhai, Kaipara.

• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

SUNDAY

• Just Add Wheels, Roller Derby, 4pm-5pm, Bay Sports Stadium, Harmony Lane, Waipapa, Kerikeri, Bay of Islands.

• Northland Performing Arts Competitions: Vocal Over 13 Years, 8.30-9pm, Forum North, Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• Red Cross Journey, 6am, Red Cross Service Centre, 59A Bank St, Whangārei.

• RunNation Film Festival - Whangarei, 3pm-6pm, Event Cinemas, 18 James St, Whangārei.

• Sunday Jammers, 6pm-10pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia.

• Sunday Jazz, 2pm-4.30pm, Flames International Hotel, Waverley St, Onerahi, Whangārei.

• Sunday Market, 7am-11am, Tikipunga Tavern, Cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.

• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave, Whangārei.

• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia.

• Tikipunga Community Market, 7.30am-11.30am, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Dad's Day, 10am-1pm, Kiwi North Museum, Kiwi House & Heritage Park, 500 State Highway 14, Maunu, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Mangakahia Yoga, Monday September 2, 6pm-7.15pm, Mangakahia Sports Complex, Mangakahia Rd, Poroti, Maungatapere, Whangārei.

• NZ Blood Service collections, Monday September 2 to Wednesday September 4, Mon: noon-5pm, Tue: noon-6pm, Wed: 10am-4pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

Velvet Arrow - Dan Stenhouse and Hannah Young - will be at The Old Stone Butter Factory on Thursday performing alternative folk music. Photo / Supplied

• PhiLings Plasma Training, Monday September 2, 9am, PhiAcademy NZ, Maungatapere, Whangārei District.

• Return to Wholeness, Monday September 2, 9am-10.15am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.

• Teen Yoga and Mindfulness, Monday September 2, 4pm, Stream Pilates, 69 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Zumba Fitness Class, Monday September 2, 6pm-7pm, Kamo War Memorial Hall, Cnr Boswell and Grant Sts, Kamo, Whangārei.

• Zumba with Cecile, Monday September 2, 9.30am-10.30am, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave.

• Art Classes for Total Beginners 2019, Tuesday September 3, 10am-1pm and 1pm-4pm, Maungaturoto Centennial Hall, View St, Maungaturoto, Kaipara.

• Bank St Yoga, Tuesday September 3, 5.15pm-6.30pm, Te Aho o Te Kura Pounamu 151 Bank St, Whangārei.

• Job Club for Migrants and Newcomers, Tuesday September 3, 1pm-3pm, Multicultural Whangārei, 71 Bank St, Whangārei.

• The Way - Movie Night Fundraiser, Tuesday September 3, 5.30pm-8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Airbrush Venturi Realist Airbrushing Course, Wednesday September 4, 6pm-8.30pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.

• Beer Club With Panhead, Wednesday September 4, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Hardcore Dance, Wednesday September 4, 7pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

• Kara Kokopu Yoga, Wednesday September 4, 6pm, Kara Kokopu Community Hall, 527 Kara Rd, Maungatapere, Whangārei.

• Moondog Solo, Wednesday September 4, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Toastmasters, Wednesday September 4, 7pm-9pm, Maunu Masonic Village Hall, 224 Maunu Rd, Whangārei.

• Xero Training - Walk In Wednesday, September 4, 9am-11am, BDO, 49 John St, Whangārei.

• Lawn Bowls, Thursday September 5, 9.30am-3pm, Coopers Beach Bowling & Social Club, 234 State Highway 10, Doubtless Bay, Far North.

• Velvet Arrow - Acoustic Duo, Thursday September 5, 5pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.

• Whangārei Film Society, Thursday September 5, 6pm and 8pm, Forum North, Whangārei.

