Around 65 Kiwis get diagnosed with cancer every day and today more than 550 volunteers will be out in force across Northland raising funds to fight the disease for Daffodil Day.

Daffodil Day is the Cancer Society's annual fundraiser with collectors out and about across the country raising vital funds for the organisation.

Collectors will be out on the streets and a wife range of events have been organised across the region and the society hopes to raise more than $100,000 in Northland.

Northland Cancer Society manager Jenni Moore said all money raised in Northland will be used to support services for those in the region with the disease and for research health promotion and to help pay for the Domain Lodge, the society's accommodation in Auckland for people receiving cancer treatment there.

''About 90 per cent of people that go through Domain Lodge are from Northland who are there for treatment in Auckland,'' Moore said.

She said the day would not be possible if it wasn't for the wonderful volunteers who gave up their time to help the fundraising efforts.

''We've got more than 550 volunteers who will be out and about across Northland, and we want to encourage people to help with the effort to raise more than $100,000.''

There will also be 24 volunteer vo-ordinators helping out and a number of companies and individual are hosting Daffodil Day breakfasts or morning teas.

The daffodil is the symbol of hope and with about 25 per cent of money raised going towards cancer research, there was hope for the future too.

Sadly for the Northland branch, two of its long-time volunteer area co-ordinators are stepping down after this year's fundraising day.

Margaret Selby took over in 2004 as area Co-ordinator in Ngunguru, this year will be her 16th Daffodil Day in this role.

Selby, along with her daughter Kathleen and the team have held many successful Daffodil Days morning teas at the Ngunguru Sports Complex. Although she is still very active she does turn 90 next month and has earned her retirement many times over.

Campbell Sutherland has been an area co-ordinator of Kaikohe since 2013 taking over from Lynda Mayall. They have held many successful Daffodil Days including the Big Breakfast at the Northland College – with thanks to Perry and the team there.

In this time with donation box collections and the street appeal included, hid team has raised more than $28,850.

The contributions have been great not just financially for the Cancer Society but also helping to spread the word about its services and what it can do to help cancer patients in Northland.

The Cancer Society is also looking for people to Jump For Cancer. It has teamed up with BOI Skydive and is offering the chance to tick off that bucket list item. To learn more contact Tasha on 0800 366 066.

Northland Daffodil Day Events:

Whangarei:

■ Whangarei South Rotary and NZME will have collections around the district.

■ There will be a Daffodil Day Festival in Cameron St Mall, with performers, dancers and other entertainment from 11am to 1.30pm.

■ Ngunguru: Good Sort Margaret Selby and daughter Kathleen are hosting a morning tea at the Ngunguru Sports Complex from 9.30qm to 12noon.

■ Hikurangi Golf Club Daffodil day Tournament. 10am start.

■ Ruakākā Daffodil Day Appeal, outside the dairy and Fresh Choice.

■ Waipū Daffodil Day Street Appeal outside Four Square.

Far North:

■ Kaitaia street appeals.

■ Te Kao street stall.

■ Coopers Beach/Mangonui street appeals.

■ Kaeo has cake stalls and raffles as part of its street appeal.

■ Opononi has a cake and coffee morning at Opononi Hall from 10am to 12 noon.

■ Kaikohe's Northland College has a daffodil Day Breakfast from 6.30am to 9am and there will be a street appeal too.

■ Kawakawa has a street appeal

■ Russell has a street appeal.

■ Paihia has a Daffodil Day Breakfast at Kingsgate Hotel from 7.30am and there will be a street appeal.

■ Kerikeri has a street appeal with visiting llamas jazz band and more.

Kaipara:

■ Dargaville: Northern Wairoa Lions Club will hold collections outside the Dargaville ANZ

throughout the day.

■ Mangawhai street appeal.

■ Kaiwaka street donations today and tomorrow

■ Paparoa/Maungaturoto street appeals.