The next generation of talented young Northland singers will displaying their vocal skills at this weekend's Northland Performing Arts Competitions Society Festival.

The festival, for Intermediate and Senior Vocal - 13 years and over, is at Forum North, Whangārei, from today until Sunday. It's the first of several competition festivals the society runs.

The weekend of vocal competitions feature local and visiting singers, in the Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, with some previous competitors going on to professional careers.

Today's session starts at 4.30pm; tomorrow's and Sunday's sessions start at 8.30pm, 1pm and 7pm.

Advertisement

Under the society's rules all songs performed by the youngsters should be appropriate to the age range and songs may be accompanied by piano or solo instrument.

However, backing tape, CDs or microphones may not be used.

Encouragement of vocal excellence is the essential criterion for judging, but performance ability is also an important factor

Northland Performing Arts Competitions are an annual festival of dance, music and speech and drama offering a forum for children, students and adults to perform and compete against one another.

The other 2019 festival sections are:

Dance:

Jazz and tap dance: September 6-8

Ballet: September 14-15

Music:

Vocal Junior 12 years and under: September 14-15

Advertisement

Piano and instrumental: September 21-22

Speech and drama: September 21-22

More information and programmes at https://www.northlandperformingarts.org.nz/home.