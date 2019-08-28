Te Rūnanga-Ā-iwi O Ngāpuhi Chairman Rāniera Tau has been re-elected to the role after a challenge from Clinton Dearlove.

A postal ballot to represent the Hauaruru takiwa (the district covering Kaikohe and Otaua) on the 10-seat Te Runanga-a-Iwi o Ngāpuhi board closed on Monday last week, with the last votes due to be cast in person at the takiwa's AGM at Kohewhata Marae on the following Tuesday evening.

In a statement yesterday, the runanga said Tau was declared the Hauāuru Takiwā Trustee elect to the rūnanga. After the votes were counted Tau had won by a 169 majority over Dearlove.

The election result returns Tau to the rūnanga for another term. His win came amid a wave of high voter turnout.

Advertisement

Lorraine Toki, Ngapuhi CEO said: 'this vote attracted one of the highest voting returns ever seen in takiwā elections and demonstrates the level of interest Ngāpuhi are taking in these matters.''

The voting result will be officially ratified at this year's Rūnanga AGM.

Tau acknowledged Dearlove's election campaign and the Hauauru Takiwā.

"I want to say thank you to my takiwā for their continued confidence in me," Tau said in a statement.

"I ran a positive campaign and I am proud that our takiwā responded the way they did. I have never taken my position for granted, and I look forward to continuing to work hard for Ngāpuhi."

Tau has been unopposed as the Hauaruru trustee for many years.



Toki said Te Rūnanga-Ā-Iwi O Ngāpuhi holds statutory responsibilities representing Ngāpuhi under the Maori Fisheries Act 2004, the Maori Commercial Aquaculture Claims Settlement Act 2004 and the Resource Management Act 1991. As the mandated iwi

Authority for Ngāpuhi, it leads the spiritual, social, cultural, environmental, and economic growth for all Ngāpuhi and build enduring relationships and create opportunities to help realise Ngāpuhi's collective interests, dreams and aspirations.