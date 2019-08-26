Another gun buyback event is being held in Northland tomorrow.

Police encourage firearm owners in the Waipū area to attend a prohibited firearms amnesty and buy-back collection event this week at the Waipū Rugby Club, 5 Saint Mary's Rd, from 3pm to 7pm.

To speed up the process at events, owners should complete the online form on http://www.police.govt.nz before coming to an event – including listing each firearm and/or each individual part you are bringing along.

For more information on collection events please go to: www.police.govt.nz/advice/firearms-and-safety/changes-firearms-law-prohibited-firearms/local-collection-events-amnesty or call 0800 311 311.

Time to meet candidates

Kamo residents can meet their local body election candidates at an event on September 17.

The Meet the Candidates event, for Whangārei mayoral candidates, and those standing in the Denby Ward and for the Northland Regional Council have been invited to the meeting. It will be held at Kamo Bowling Club at 6pm on September 17.

Youth gathering

From tomorrow to Friday the halls of the Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre and close-by Te Hiku Youth Space, will be filled by the sound of creativity as 88 young people from all over Northland take part in the Northland Youth Summit Arts Festival 2019.

The festival includes eight hands-on workshops, being taught by 15 tutors, assisted by eight workshop mentors and supported by numerous youth workers, assistants, volunteers and the Event team of Creative Northland.

State housing project

Independent planners have recommended that the Whangārei District Council approve a controversial state housing project on the fringes of the city.

However, independent commissioners who will hear the application by Housing NZ for a 37-house subdivision at Pururi Park Rd, Maunu, do not have to accept the recommendation.

In a story in yesterday's Northern Advocate it said independent commissioners David Hill and commissioner Alan With had recommended that the project be approved with conditions. This is incorrect and the Northern Advocate apologises for the error.