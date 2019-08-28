Recent donations to the cash-strapped Brain Injury Association Northland mean it can afford to keep its doors open until the end of the year.

After the Northern Advocate highlighted the association's plight in July, a Whangārei businessman donated $10,000 and a further $900 was received by members of the public.

In July, the association said it was just a month away from closing its doors if it failed to raise much-needed money to support more than 700 clients from Wellsford to Cape Reinga.

The association receives $1200 a month from the Ministry of Health and is forced to apply for additional funding from the likes of Oxford Trust, Lotteries Commission and the Lions Foundation to help pay for expenses.

The association provides a safe, barrier-free service to support and help people understand and navigate through the confusing aftermath of a brain injury. This includes the individual and family.

Interim chairwoman Jeanette Brock said at least $6000 was needed per month to stay afloat.

"We are awaiting word from the Lotteries Commission on our funding application for $70,000 to cover wages and I think we'll get some money from them, not the entire amount.

"There's about $36,000 in our account and with funding from the commission, that should get us through this year," she said.

The association last ran out of funds in 2009 - forcing a part-time employee to look for work elsewhere

The Accident Compensation Corporation (ACC) used to contribute $6000 a year but that stopped in 2009 and since then the association relied on charities to get through on a month-by-month basis. A Givealittle page has also been set up.

It is reported that a person receives a brain injury every 15 minutes.

The injuries are the leading cause of death and disability in New Zealand and can have life-changing results for both the injured person and their family/whānau.

Those wishing to donate can do so via the Givealittle page or deposit money into the association's account: 12-3093-0207556-00.