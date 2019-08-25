More than 300 young Northland basketballers got a chance to learn from one of the sport's best, Steven Adams, at a one-day camp in Whangarei. The Steven Adams Basketball Camp for 8- to 17-year-olds was held at ASB Stadium and was only one of three held in New Zealand this year.

The once-in-a-lifetime opportunity saw the young athletes spend time on the court with Adams working on their basketball skills, but most importantly, having loads of fun.

Northern Advocate photographer Michael Cunningham was courtside.

Domonic Miringaorangi, 17, from Rodney and Isaac Willis, 17, from Whangārei, test their timing and teamwork.

Ethan Evangelidakis, 15, made the trip from Auckland to gain valuable skills at the Steven Adams Basketball Camp - one of three camps held in New Zealand this year.

It was all thumbs up for those learning some b-ball skills from master Steven Adams.

Over 300 keen basketballers took advantage of attending a Steven Adams Basketball Camp in Whangārei.