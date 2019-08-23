A news story about a pensioner living in emergency accommodation in Kaikohe prompted family members to fly to the rescue from Australia.

Moses Peihopa, 78, featured in a series of articles about homelessness in the Far North.

He had been living on a farm at Pipiwai but had to leave after a family dispute over the land's ownership.

Other family members across the Tasman saw the story online, jumped on a plane to New Zealand and went looking for ''Uncle Moses'' in Kaikohe.

Michaela Peihopa, of Brisbane, said her grand-uncle was like a grandfather to her because he had adopted her father, Dawson Peihopa, when he was a boy.

When her father emailed her a link to the story it was the first she had heard of her grand-uncle's predicament.

Her father knew ''bits and pieces'' of the story but didn't realise how bad his situation was.

''My heart just dropped when I read it. My next question to Dad was, 'Should we get him?' He said, 'I'll book the flights straight away'.''

Michaela Peihopa said they didn't know where he was living but Kaikohe locals soon pointed them in the right direction.

They had to return to Australia on Sunday but had started the process of getting Moses Peihopa a new passport and arranging medical appointments. She expected it would take about two weeks.

Once in Australia he would live with Dawson Peihopa and his wife in Canberra, where he would get the support and care he needed.

Michaela Peihopa said she was ''endlessly thankful'' to the people of Kaikohe for looking after her grand-uncle, who uses a walking frame to get around, has diabetes and is undergoing chemotherapy.

Those who had helped him included staff at Te Hau Ora o Ngāpuhi, who had provided emergency accommodation; concerned locals who checked on him regularly; a neighbour who was looking after his dog; the restaurant owner who had been bringing him food; and laundromat staff who had helped with his washing.

''The local school even sent a thoughtful card telling him to let them know if he needed anything. People saw he needed help and gave it unconditionally,'' she said.