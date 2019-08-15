The community will help manage one of Kerikeri's favourite open spaces under the new Kerikeri Domain Reserve Management Plan.

The plan provides direction on the day-to-day and long-term management of the domain and was adopted by the Far North District Council at its June meeting.

The final draft of the plan followed an extensive public consultation process that began in December 2018 and closed in March 2019.

The council received 151 submissions from organisations such as sports clubs, ratepayer associations, Vision Kerikeri, BOI Watchdogs, the Ministry of Education, and Northland District Health Board. FNDC General Manager – Strategic Planning and Policy, Darrell Sargent, said significant input was also received from first-time submitters.

"This management plan attracted four times the number of submissions we received for similar consultations. I think that demonstrates just how important this open space is to Kerikeri residents and their desire to play a part in managing it," Sargent said. The Kerikeri Domain Reserve Management Plan identifies several key actions to be carried out over the next 10 years.

Of its nine short-term goals to be undertaken over the next three years, the first is to consider establishing an incorporated society that will represent the Kerikeri community in management decisions for the domain. This option is due to be discussed at the council's October 3 meeting.

Other short term goals include, developing a maintenance plan that embraces community planting and weeding days, upgrading the domain's basketball courts, and developing a shared-use arrangement with Kerikeri High School.

Longer-term goals include improving equipment and structures that provide play options for all ages and abilities, and improving feature and security lighting.

The Reserves Act 1977 requires the council to prepare management plans for all of its reserves. These set out how the council will maintain, protect, preserve and develop reserves for the enjoyment of users.

The Kerikeri Domain Reserve Management Plan will be reviewed again in 10 years.