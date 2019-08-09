Dan Klink and Dylan Thompson from Mangawhai Meat Shop were both just a knife's edge away from being crowned the country's best butcher and apprentice. The two missed out on the national titles at the Alto Butcher of the Year and the ANZCO Foods Butcher Apprentice of the Year held in Auckland last week. However, they retain their current regional titles, in Klink's case Upper North Island winner in the butchers' category and Thompson, the joint Upper North Island apprentice regional winner.

Meet candidates event

The Puriri Park and Maunu Residents Society has organised a meet the candidates event for August 18. The event, at Whangārei Bowling Club, Second Ave, from 2pm, is to meet Whangārei mayoral candidates and those standing in the Okara Ward. If you are standing in the elections or putting on a meet-the-candidates event in Northland, email details to elections@northernadvocate.co.nz.

Teen industry experience event

Northland skills group and local businesses are holding a new event for 16-18-year-olds plus their family and whanau to help them get into the workforce. The Northland Industry Experience Event will be held at Whangārei Boys High School on August 20, and aims to give students and whanau the chance to hear from and speak directly to employers, training providers, other young people and Pathway Advisors. Senior students from every secondary school and many training providers from Northland region have been invited and will be exposed to a huge range of career options with interactive and hands-on activities. For more details go to https://workchoice.skills.org.nz/youth-programmes/workchoice-events/whangarei-skills-workchoice/

Dog rescue fundraiser

Ruakākā Dog Rescue is holding a fitness fundraiser next month so it can continue carrying out its vital work rescuing dogs. The Gritzone Fitness Fund Fitness Challenge is on September 8, from noon, at the Johnston Crawford Indoor Cricket Centre on Okara Dr, Whangarei. There are challenges for all fitness levels and for more information go to www.ruac=kakadogrescue.com.

Advertisement

Far North Holdings directors stay

Two longstanding directors of Far North Holdings Ltd will continue in their roles to help ensure the smooth completion of a number of significant infrastructure projects. The terms of current board chairman Bill Birnie and former chair Ross Blackman both end on October 1. Both have also been directors of the Far North District Council's commercial company for eight years. It is council policy that directors normally serve no more than nine years. However, the council's Audit, Risk and Finance Committee voted on July 25 to reappoint Ross Blackman for a further year until July 2020, and Bill Birnie for two years and ending July 2021. FNDC CEO Shaun Clarke says both directors have displayed passion and commitment for the Far North and helped Far North Holdings Ltd secure significant asset and profit growth over each of the past six years.

Big Lotto win in North

Northland's latest Lotto First Division win has been claimed, with a Northlander winning $333,333 with a ticket sold at Countdown Waitangi, in Paihia, for last Saturday's draw. Northland has had an amazing run of Lotto luck this year. There have been 15 Lotto, Powerball, Strike or Instant Kiwi First Division winners in Northland so far this year, plus 29 Lotto and two Powerball Second Division wins. Lotto First Division is worth $1 million tonight, with the Powerball jackpot at $9 million and the Strike jackpot $600,000.