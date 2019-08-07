Daffodil Day is approaching fast and more volunteer collectors are needed for the Cancer Society's largest annual appeal. Anyone who can spare a few hours on Friday August 30 or Saturday August 31 is welcome to sign up now to give two or three hours of their time at a place that suits them. Daffodil Day funds cancer research, patient and family support and cancer prevention in New Zealand, with the help of thousands of volunteers nationwide. To enquire call (09) 930 7172 or email eventvolunteering@akcansoc.org.nz.

Robbery leads sought

Kerikeri police are seeking information about two men who robbed a young woman of her car keys and cellphone then took off with her car on Monday evening. Constable Duncan Robertson, of Kerikeri CIB, said the woman, in her 20s, was walking to her car on Norfolk Place off Mill Lane, after finishing work around 7.30pm when she was approached by the two men. "The young lady was approached, and her keys and phone were taken off her," Robertson said. Her car, a blue Nissan Tiida, was found undamaged on Tuesday 5km away on Rarere Tce by a local resident who phoned police. Police are making inquiries about the incident, and would like to hear from anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious overnight in Rarere Tce or Reinga Rd. The woman was uninjured but shaken up, Robertson said. Phone Kerikeri police station on (09) 407 9211 with any information.

Temporary coach stop

Buses have started using a temporary coach stop outside Kerikeri's Procter Library, putting to bed — for now anyway — months of controversy about the bus stop's location. The new bus stop on Cobham Rd was used for the first time on Tuesday and has room for two buses on 30-minute parking spaces. An existing disability parking space outside the library has been moved a short distance down Cobham Rd towards Kerikeri Rd. Since a laundromat fire in 2016 forced the relocation of the town's old coach stop outside Subway, all buses calling in at Kerikeri have had to use a single bus stop outside the St John op shop and Northland Spa and Pool. However, because Kerikeri is a transfer point for Kaitaia and Auckland buses, that meant buses had to double park on Cobham Rd while passengers changed buses. The result was congestion and danger as traffic was forced on to the wrong side of the road to get past.

Meet candidates evening

The Ruatangata Public Hall Society has organised a "Meet the Candidates" evening for September 12, from 7pm. This will be an opportunity for the public to meet Mayoral, Hikurangi / Coastal ward, and Northland Regional Council Candidates. All welcome.