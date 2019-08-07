Northland's budding young scientists are about to show off their experiments at the region's two science fairs later this month.

The Central Northland Science and Technology Fair is at Forum North, Whangarei, from August 26 to August 29, where students will display their scientific experiments.

Judges from commercial and educational sources will interviewing the students from 1pm onwards in the Exhibition Hall on Monday, August 26. By Monday evening the award winners should be known and they will be presented trophies and cash prizes at the Prize Giving Ceremony on Tuesday evening from 7pm at Capitaine Bougainville Theatre.

At this stage, organisers are unsure how many entrants there will be as applications close on August 15, however last year's event had over 200 students from 14 intermediate and high schools.

Advertisement

For more information check out www.centralnorthlandsciencefair.co.nz.

Meanwhile, the Top Energy Far North Science & Technology Fair is being held again at Kerikeri's Turner Centre. Year 7-13 students from a variety of schools in the Far North will be competing.

The fair will be open for public viewing on August 29 from 9.30am to 1.30pm, with prizegiving on August 30, from 5.30pm.

For more information go to http://topenergy.co.nz/sponsorship/far-north-science-technology-fair/