Rioting case fills court

Eight men charged with rioting squashed themselves into the dock along with four security officers when they appeared in Whangārei District Court yesterday. Two more security officers kept an eye on the men from outside the dock along with two more court security officers. Each defendant had their own lawyer with some of them having to stand inside the court because there were no seats left on the benches. Three more defendants failed to appear however one of them did arrive late. Judge John McDonald raised the point that the Whangārei courthouse was unable to accommodate a trial with so many people and either the trial could be moved to Auckland or a public hall hired by the Ministry of Justice. Lawyer Nick Leader suggested the City Rugby clubrooms which was given the thumbs up by some of the defendants. Judge McDonald said all those involved would need to turn up again on October 18 when the case would be discussed further. The riot charges arise from an incident on March 9 this year. Police cars were damaged and a senior officer assaulted during the morning riot after an alleged assault on a female and stabbing of a male at a house on the corner of William Jones Drive and Matai St, in Otangarei about 9.45am.

Trial date set

A trial date has been set for a man allegedly involved in slashing tyres and lighting fires around Whangārei. Derek James Lynn, 27, of Otangarei, appeared in the Whangārei District Court yesterday via audio visual link before Judge John McDonald. A trial date has been set down to start on May 18, 2020. However, his lawyer Wayne McKean said that could change because he was launching an appeal. Lynn would remain in custody. He faces multiple charges relating to slashing car tyres between June 20 and June 29 and further charges of intentional damage of car tyres between July 6 and July 25, 2018. A second person was jailed for seven years and seven months earlier this year for his part in the spree. Wesley Ian Thomas Hodgkinson, 28, of Kensington, pleaded guilty to one representative charge of intentional damage relating to the damaged tyres on vehicles of 42 victims, two charges of burglary, nine charges of arson and a charge of arson knowing danger to life was likely to ensue.

Young entrepreneur

Kerikeri High School's Rosie Robinson has been selected for one of two overseas business experiences to Latin America later this year. Robinson is among 16 YES students selected to travel to Latin America after competing at the Entrepreneurs in Action business competition recently. The overseas trips are part of a partnership between Young Enterprise and the Latin America Centre for Asia-Pacific Excellence. On the trips the students will learn about local culture and business. They will meet local entrepreneurs, including those involved in some of our trade relationships. They will visit established companies and start-ups, and work with local students on thought-provoking business challenges.

Advertisement

Body is missing Taipa woman

Police have confirmed that the human remains found near Taipa in Northland this week are that of Leeann Ailini Scott. Detective Inspector Rhys Johnston said police were continuing their inquiries into the circumstances surrounding Scott's death. She went missing after going for a walk in the Taipa area on December 12, 2014. Johnston said it had been a long and hard four and half years for Scott's family and partner and hoped the discovery would allow them some degree of closure. "Our thoughts and sympathies are with them during this difficult time." Police will be referring this matter to the coroner.

Suspicious approaches

Police are yet to make arrests in relation to complaints of strangers approaching children and offering them rides in Whangarei in the past week. A 13-year-old girl, another teenage girl, and an 8-year-old boy were approached in separate incidents before or after school. Police have stepped up patrols around schools and are urging the public to immediately report suspicious approaches made to any child in future. Schools and parents have been asked to reiterate safety messages to children under their care.

Banks shut

Whangarei's ANZ Bank branches were closed for the second day after alleged threats were made against them. Security officers stood guard outside the branches on Rathbone St and at the corner of Bank St and Rust Ave on Thursday as well as yesterday. The bank attributed the closure to "unforeseen circumstances" and referred all queries to police. It's not known when the branches will re-open

Difficulties at sea

Strong winds made paddling difficult for five kayakers off Langs Beach yesterday with one person on shore raising the alarm with emergency services. A boat was dispatched about 2.30pm to check the paddlers did not need help. They were all equipped with lifejackets and returned to shore safely.