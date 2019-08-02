TODAY

• Adrift, 6pm-9pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.
• Calendar Girls, 7pm-9pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.
• Kerikeri Adventure Film Festival, 7pm-9pm, Kerikeri Primary School, Hone Heke Rd, Kerikeri.

The heart-warming, funny and moving play Calendar Girls is on in Kerikeri tonight. Photo / Supplied
• Meditation As Medication, 12.30pm-1.30pm, Whangārei Central Library, 5 Rust Ave.
• Stan Walker, 8pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.
• Steel Magnolias, 7.45pm-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.
• Whangārei Dance Festival, 11am, , Forum North, Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei.

SATURDAY

• A Winters Night of Opera and Song, 7pm-9pm, Whangārei Anglican Church, 2b Kamo Rd, Whangārei.
• Adrift, 2.30pm, 4.30pm and 7pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.
• Calendar Girls, 7pm-9pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.
• CAJD Band, 8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.
• Kids Saturday Art and Craft Class, 10am-12pm, Northland Arts Centre, 1/10 John St, Whangārei.
• Live Music From Saelyn Guyton, 7pm-10pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia.
• Mangawhai Tavern Market, 8.30am-1pm, The Mangawhai Tavern, 2 Moir St, Kaipara.
• Mangonui Craft Market, 9am-1.30pm, Mangonui Hall, 132 Waterfront Drive, Doubtless Bay.
• Maniacs United Professional Wrestling, 5.45pm-8pm, Dargaville Town Hall, 37 Hokianga Rd, Kaipara.
• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, 2.30pm-4.30pm, D'Vine Community Oasis, 12 Wellington St, Russell, Bay of Islands.
• Stan Walker, 7.45pm, Marsden Cove Marina, Rauiri Drive, One Tree Point, Ruakaka, Whangārei District.
• Steel Magnolias, 1.45pm-4pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.
• Tazman AZ, 8pm-11pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Avenue.
• The Meditation Mat (T.I.M.E Meditation), 9.30am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.
• Thelonious Punk, 1pm-3pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.
• Waipu Winter Ceilidh, 7.30pm-11.55pm, Waipu Coronation Hall, 47 The Centre, Waipu, Bream Bay.
• Whangārei Dance Festival, 9am, , Forum North, Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei.
• Women's Lifestyle Expo, 10am-5pm, ASB Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

SUNDAY

• Calendar Girls, 3pm-5pm, Turner Centre, 43 Cobham Rd, Kerikeri.
• Furs Got Talent Auditions, 12pm-6pm, The Three Furlongs Tavern carpark, State Highway 1, Kaiwaka, Kaipara.
• Heavy Water, 6pm-8pm, Cathay Cinemas, 27 Hobson Ave, Kerikeri.

Furs Got Talent is calling all singers, dancers, magicians, comedians, mimes, hula hoopers, and batten twirlers to auditions in Kaiwaka on Sunday. Photo / Supplied
• Prayer for Healing Opportunity, 9am-10.15pm, Christ Church @ the Regent, 2b Kamo Rd, Whangārei.
• Ray White Kaitaia Run/Walk, 9am-12pm, Te Ahu Centre, Cnr Matthews Ave & South Rd, Kaitaia.
• Sunday Jazz Picnic, 2pm-4pm, Whangārei Golf Club, Denby Cres, Tikipunga.
• Sunday Salsa Night, 4.30pm-8pm, Whangārei RSA, 9 Rust Ave.
• Sunday Market, 7am-11pm, Tikipunga Tavern cnr Wanaka St and Derby Cres, Whangārei.
• The Paihia Famous Jam/Open Mic Night, 7.30pm-10.30pm, Thirty30, 16 Kings Rd, Paihia.
• Tikipunga Community Market, 7am-11pm, Tikipunga High School, 211 Kiripaka Rd, Tikipunga.
• Whangārei Dance Festival, 9am, Forum North, Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei.
• Womens Lifestyle Expo, 10am-5pm, ASB Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei.

COMING UP

• Big Aroha - Kids4Kids, Monday-Tuesday, August 5 & 6, 7.30pm, Forum North | Te Kotahitanga Expo Hall, Whangārei.
• Return to Wholeness, Monday, August 5, 9am-10.15pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.
• Whangārei Medieval Combat Club - Beginner Longsword, Monday, August 5, 6.30pm-8.30pm, 1 Lupton Ave, Regent, Whangārei.
• Essays In Love, Tuesday-Thursday, August 6-8, 7pm-8.15pm, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.
• Reducing Our Household Rubbish: The Zero Waste Approach, Tuesday, August 6, 6.30pm-8.30pm, Eco Centre Kaitaia, 42 Commerce St, Kaitaia.
• The Meditation Mat (T.I.M.E Meditation), Tuesday, August 6, 7am-8am, OneOneSix, 116a Bank St, Whangārei.
• Beer Club with Sawmill, Wednesday, August 7, 6pm-8pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.
• Like A River by Jo Randerson, Wednesday, August 7, 7pm, Forum North | Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei.
• Raw Muscle - Ladies Night, Wednesday,August 7, 7.15pm-9.15pm, Twin Pines Manor, 342 Puketona Rd, Paihia.
• Duo Coco, Thursday August 8, 5pm-8pm, Rayz On the Bay, 50 Marsden Rd, Paihia, Bay of Islands.
• Hospice Mid-Northland Movie Premier, Thursday August 8, 6.45pm-10.10pm, Cathay Cinemas, 27 Hobson Ave, Kerikeri.
• Moondog Solo, Thursday, August 8, 5.30pm-8.30pm, The Old Stone Butter Factory, 8 Butter Factory Lane, Whangārei.
• Steel Magnolias, Thursday, August 8, 7.45-10pm, Octagon Theatre, 13 Aubrey St, Regent, Whangārei.
• Whangārei Film Society, Thursday, August 8, 6pm: Shoplifters, 8pm: The Ideal Palace, Forum North | Capitaine Bougainville Theatre, Whangārei.

• Want to see your Northland event listed here? Email reporters@northernadvocate.co.nz .

