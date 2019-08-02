Women looking for a bit of pampering, the latest beauty and fitness products and tips, as well as plenty of free stuff, have just the place to go this weekend - the Northland Women's Lifestyle Expo, in Whangārei.

The Northland Women's Lifestyle Expo is a two-day event for women of all ages and is at ASB Stadium, Kensington, tomorrow and Sunday.

There are more than 120 companies involved featuring everything from jewellery and beauty to business products and information, crafts, fitness, food and wine sampling and much more.

There will be a Makeup Lounge and Nail Lounge to check out as well as the popular Taste Zone and Artisan Craft Zone. There will be goodie bags available with products from exhibitors.

People can join the event's Facebook Event page for all the Expo News, discount deals and competitions before the show.

If you want information on exhibiting at the shows please go to https://www.womenslifestyleexpo.co.nz/apply.

The organisers recommend people allow two hours to browse all of the stalls at the site with some interesting cafe and food and beverage stalls on site.

Eftpos is available for cash withdrawals (a small fee applies), however organisers recommend people take a small amount of cash as well.

Goodie bags are on sale while stocks last - if you don't want to miss out it's recommend pre-purchasing through GrabOne with a half-price ticket.

If you aren't a fan of crowds, we recommend visiting the show in the afternoon when it's less busy.

WHAT: Northland Women's Lifestyle Expo

WHERE: ASB Stadium, Western Hills Drive, Whangārei

WHEN: Saturday, August 3, 10am-5pm; Sunday 10am-5pm.