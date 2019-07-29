

Three days have been set aside for public hearing into a contentious state housing development in Northland planned by a government agency.

The Whangārei District Council has announced tentative dates of September 18, 19 and 20 for submitters to speak on their submissions about Housing New Zealand's resource consent application, lodged in May.

Housing NZ intends to build 37 mostly one and two-bedroom houses on land on Puriri Park Rd in Maunu that is zoned for residential housing. The application includes an assessment of environmental effects.

HNZ wants to build 15 one-bedroom duplexes, four two-bedroom duplexes, one three-bedroom standalone house, six three-bedroom duplexes, eight four-bedroom duplexes and three five-bedroom standalone homes.

Another application has been made to Northland Regional Council for earthworks, stormwater discharge and other activities associated with the planned development. About 4971cu m of earthworks is required for the plan.

Of the 346 written submissions WDC received, 84 wished to speak while just one of 10 people who made submissions to NRC intend to do the same. NRC consents will be heard jointly with WDC applications at the same hearing.

Nearly 98 per cent of the submitters are opposed to the development.

An artist's impression of what a mixture of duplex and stand-alone state houses on Puriri Park Rd will look like.

Puriri Park and Maunu Residents Society has successfully raised $45,000 to hire a town planner, a lawyer and an urban designer to fight HNZ's resource consent application.

"A lot of people don't want the proposed development, not because they are against social housing, but it's just so inappropriate. We will be putting forward a very strong case," spokeswoman Dianne Reader said.

Reader said once the resource consent application has been dealt with, the society would continue to exist to ensure proposed developments such as the one on Puriri Park Rd didn't happen again.

One of a number of signs put up by Puriri Park and Maunu Residents Society ahead of hearings on the proposed development. Photo/John Stone

More than 400 families were waiting to get into state houses in Northland at the end of March this year.

Apart from the development on Puriri Park Rd, the government will make 180 extra state houses available in Northland over four years under its Public Housing Plan.

There will be 105 in Whangārei, 65 in the Far North and 10 in Kaitaia.