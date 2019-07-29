A Northlander is on trial for allegedly robbing a service station of $90 cash using a knife.

The trial of Levi Campbell, charged with aggravated robbery, started in the Whangārei District Court yesterday and is expected to last two days.

Crown prosecutor Trelise Needham told the jury Campbell wore a black hoodie, disguised himself with a bandanna and armed with a knife walked into Mobil in Dargaville on the evening of April 25 last year.

A female employee and her husband who was waiting for her to finish her shift saw him enter the service station and knew what was about to happen.

Needham said the female employee took the till out and put it on the counter after Campbell demanded cash.

He took $90 and ran away.

The Crown will call as witnesses the husband and wife who were in the store at the time, Detective Jonathan Tier and Detective Andrew Bailey.

Needham told the jury Campbell admitted to police his involvement in the robbery when spoken to on May 27 last year.

He told police he went to a friend's place after the robbery and threw the knife in a river, the jury heard.

Defence lawyer Aaron Dooney didn't wish to make an opening statement to the jury.